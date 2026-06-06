These Common US Driving Habits Could Get You A Ticket In Europe

If you live in the United States and travel to Europe, it's often a shock at first just how unfamiliar the road networks might be. Everything is different, from the makes and models of cars to the layout itself, with the roads often built on the same basic geometry as what governed foot traffic for hundreds of years. Signage is different, the markings on the pavement are strange, and, as we'll be discussing in this article certain laws are different, often unintuitively so. And yes, this is going beyond the obvious, like driving on the left in the United Kingdom.

Obviously, the United States has its share of bizarre driving laws. To make it even more confusing, these laws vary from state to state. Similarly, many of the laws we'll address don't cross borders, are enforced in some countries are far more strictly than in others.

Moreover, what we'll be discussing are hard laws across the entire United States, even ones that are de facto hardly enforced. For example, you'll find no state that allows rolling stops, yet you'll find a lot of regions in which people frequently do that. It's pretty much an agreed-upon reality that you can drive 10 mph over the speed limit on notorious roads like the Garden State Parkway, but you'll never find that codified into law. Similarly, you go over to Europe and there's a lot of driving habits that are routinely done which are actually illegal.

Here's where it gets interesting, though: Some of those illegal laws are actually legal in the U.S., which means going over to Europe and driving the same way as you would in America could land you a ticket. Let's discuss a few major ones.