Turning Right On Red Can Get You A Ticket In These US Cities

Through games like "Red Light, Green Light," books, and songs, children learn at a young age that green means go and red means stop. In much of the world, a solid red light at an intersection means that you stop and remain stopped until the light turns green. If you've driven in Europe or other parts of the world, you probably realized fairly quickly that drivers do not turn on red.

However, we do things a bit differently here in the U.S. All 50 states allow right turns on red lights after drivers first make a full stop to ensure it's safe — unless signs explicitly state that the maneuver is not allowed. Some cities, however, have city-wide or considerable restrictions on right turns on red, including New York City, Washington, D.C., large swaths of San Francisco, three central neighborhoods in Atlanta, and parts of Seattle.

Why? It mostly has to do with safety, especially for the millions of pedestrians and cyclists that take to city streets every day. While drivers look left to make sure the path is clear for their right-hand turn, they don't always remember to look right to ensure nobody is in the crosswalk or darting across the street on a bicycle. If you ignore city restrictions, the consequences can be considerable. In New York, you'll be fined at least $190 and have points added to your driving record. In D.C., the fine is $100, while the maximum penalty in Atlanta is $170.