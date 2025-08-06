Can You Turn Right On Red In Florida? What The Law Says
If you're new to driving in the Sunshine State, it's important to know the rules of the road before hitting the pavement. This is especially important if you're visiting from out-of-state, as what's legal in one state can get you in hot water elsewhere — with some laws unexpectedly stranger than others. Among the more commonplace regulations you might be wondering about is if Florida permits drivers to turn right on a red light.
You'll be happy to know that, for the sake of traffic efficiency, it is legal to turn right on a red light in Florida in permittable circumstances. According to Florida Statute § 316.075(1)(c), so long as there are no oncoming pedestrians or bikers nor any signs prohibiting the action, drivers are allowed to make a right turn on red after coming to a full stop. If you spot any sign stating that red light turns of any kind are not allowed in the area, don't think you're above the law and go against it. With the advanced detection technology we have today, it's easier to get caught than ever before and the penalties for such an act can be extreme, ranging from hefty fines to being required to take a driver's course.
Like anywhere else where red light turning is allowed, taking the time to slow down and read your environment is key before going through. However, while many find it a relief to know they can make a right red light turn in Florida, others have debated its viability in recent years.
Some states are trying to make turning on red illegal
Florida is far from the only state that allows drivers to turn right on a red light. In fact, as of this writing, there is no state that has outright banned this practice entirely, with Massachusetts having been the last to make it legal in 1979. There are some notable exceptions for specific cities or regions, like New York City. States began lifting regulations on red light turns in support of the Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975. Bans on red light turning were omitted as a means of helping conserve fuel during the country's widespread oil crisis at the time, which also resulted in cars losing their horsepower.
However, in more recent years, this practice has come into question. This stems from spikes in pedestrian causalities having been noted at the start of the 2020 decade. Data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed that pedestrian fatalities went up 77% between 2010 and 2021 exceeding the number of other traffic-related deaths by a significant margin. Another report from the Governors Highway Safety Association discovered that over 7,500 pedestrians were killed in traffic accidents in 2022, representing the greatest increase in such fatalities in over 40 years.
While there's no modern day evidence linking right turns on red to this spike, with many believing that investing in more pedestrian and bike-friendly roads would be a better solution, it has nevertheless made people wonder if such a change could lessen casualties. Although there has yet to be a nationwide ban of any kind, states such as Washington D.C. and Michigan have announced efforts to greatly reduce the number of areas where red light turns are permissible.