Can You Turn Right On Red In Florida? What The Law Says

If you're new to driving in the Sunshine State, it's important to know the rules of the road before hitting the pavement. This is especially important if you're visiting from out-of-state, as what's legal in one state can get you in hot water elsewhere — with some laws unexpectedly stranger than others. Among the more commonplace regulations you might be wondering about is if Florida permits drivers to turn right on a red light.

You'll be happy to know that, for the sake of traffic efficiency, it is legal to turn right on a red light in Florida in permittable circumstances. According to Florida Statute § 316.075(1)(c), so long as there are no oncoming pedestrians or bikers nor any signs prohibiting the action, drivers are allowed to make a right turn on red after coming to a full stop. If you spot any sign stating that red light turns of any kind are not allowed in the area, don't think you're above the law and go against it. With the advanced detection technology we have today, it's easier to get caught than ever before and the penalties for such an act can be extreme, ranging from hefty fines to being required to take a driver's course.

Like anywhere else where red light turning is allowed, taking the time to slow down and read your environment is key before going through. However, while many find it a relief to know they can make a right red light turn in Florida, others have debated its viability in recent years.