Do Traffic Cameras Actually Help Stop Speeders? Here's What The Data Says

We've all seen them, and some of us loathe them. Whether it's those massive structures hanging over the top of highways or innocuous units perched at intersections and traffic lights, speed cameras are a reality of today's roads. But does their presence really ensure safety and speed compliance, or are they just a public nuisance? Of course, there are naysayers in every corner of the Internet saying that such devices aren't helpful at all, or even detrimental to public safety, amid questions about our increasing levels of autonomy and surveillance. It's a hot-button topic, to be certain. But, not surprisingly, their presence is actually making the world safer.

All controversies aside, let's look at the hard facts behind these devices. What is it that speed cameras are designed to do, and do they actually fulfill that purpose? According to official sources and studies, that answer is a resounding yes. Funnily enough, it's no joke getting a speeding ticket in the mail, and the cost of going a few miles per hour slower often outweighs the cost of getting fined. And along with that lowered speeding statistic comes a number of secondary benefits, such as improved safety and less road noise.

You'll find these cameras everywhere, but typically they'll be positioned above arterial intersections or along major highways where they can effect the most benefit for the least monetary cost to operate. Because these systems — for example, highways versus city roads — are very different, they'll have different statistical samples to back their numbers. Let's look at each group and discuss what the cameras' effects are.