This System Lets NYC Buses Issue Traffic Tickets – No Cops Involved

As the pavement sizzled in the summer sun and Central Park bustled with picnickers, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which oversees public transit in New York City, added to the heat with reminders that a new type of fine would start to be enforced in late July 2025. These fines are issued to individuals that impede bus stops or bus lanes. What's unique about them, however, is that the buses themselves help issue the tickets with no police involvement.

This isn't the first big change to the New York City metro system to happen in 2025. In March, the MTA announced that it would be ditching the MetroCard and replacing it with OMNY. The rollout hasn't been flawless: When the city first introduced the OMNY system, some complained that they were incorrectly charged by it for simply standing too close to the reader.

Now, buses are issuing fines through the Automated Camera Enforcement system, or ACE. This system uses bus-mounted cameras to catch violators in action and is intended to create a more reliable and speedy bus service. The program is a partnership between the MTA, the New York City Department of Finance (DOF), and the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT). At the time of writing, ACE was active on 47 bus routes across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island.