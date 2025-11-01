This System Lets NYC Buses Issue Traffic Tickets – No Cops Involved
As the pavement sizzled in the summer sun and Central Park bustled with picnickers, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which oversees public transit in New York City, added to the heat with reminders that a new type of fine would start to be enforced in late July 2025. These fines are issued to individuals that impede bus stops or bus lanes. What's unique about them, however, is that the buses themselves help issue the tickets with no police involvement.
This isn't the first big change to the New York City metro system to happen in 2025. In March, the MTA announced that it would be ditching the MetroCard and replacing it with OMNY. The rollout hasn't been flawless: When the city first introduced the OMNY system, some complained that they were incorrectly charged by it for simply standing too close to the reader.
Now, buses are issuing fines through the Automated Camera Enforcement system, or ACE. This system uses bus-mounted cameras to catch violators in action and is intended to create a more reliable and speedy bus service. The program is a partnership between the MTA, the New York City Department of Finance (DOF), and the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT). At the time of writing, ACE was active on 47 bus routes across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island.
Buses issue tickets for blocking bus stops or lanes
Because ACE is designed to improve the speed of the bus system, it issues tickets to people who in some way slow it down. We all know that parking can be a headache in New York City, but if you're parked or driving in a bus lane, you may be ticketed. If you're double-parked and blocking a bus stop or lane, you can also expect a ticket. Finally, if you're picking someone up on the curb and, again, block the bus stop or lane, you will be fined. These rules apply to active bus lanes, but drivers should always assume that these lanes are active unless there is signage that indicates otherwise.
Should you violate one of these rules, the camera mounted on the bus will take photos of your car, and you will receive a ticket for $50. With each violation, the fine increases by $50 to a maximum of $250. Your vehicle could also be booted or towed, and you could lose your registration. Should you get a ticket, you can pay the fine by mail, in person, online, or even through a mobile app. Lastly, if you believe a fine has been issued in error, you can request a hearing.
According to the MTA, ACE has already started to improve the bus system. On 39 of the routes where ACE has been implemented, bus speed has increased by 5%, with some covering their routes up to 30% faster. Additionally, the program helps make bus riding easier and safer for riders with disabilities, who may not be able to access the bus if a stop is blocked.