What Does 'Right Of Way' Mean While Driving And Who Has It At A Four-Way Stop?

Whether you're a soon-to-be legal driver who is just learning how to navigate the roadways or a seasoned freeway king who's logged thousands of miles behind the wheel, keeping track of the various laws of the road can be a daunting task. Confusing traffic signs and the United States' strangest driving laws don't help, either. Many drivers would likely agree that right of way regulations rank among the more confusing concepts, especially when you first begin driving.

In fact, we'd wager that there are quite a few drivers — both new and experienced — who don't know precisely what the term "right of way" means. While we've long had a broad understanding of the term ourselves, we still had to do a little digging for the right of way's exact meaning in regards to traffic.

Merriam-Webster defines the right of way as, "a precedence in passing accorded to one vehicle over another by custom, decision, or statute," though even that seemingly clear and cut definition might be confusing for some. In essence, it relates to how a driver is required to cede their position on the road to other cars or pedestrians based on various factors. At intersections, yield signs can also be key in determining which cars and pedestrians have the right of way. One of the trickier right of way situations drivers will encounter is at a four-way intersection with stop signs.

