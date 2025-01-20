The Cybertruck Is Banned In The UK, But Not For The Reason You'd Expect

More than a year after Tesla began Cybertruck deliveries in the U.S., the strange-looking electric pickup truck has only been made available in two other markets: Canada and Mexico. This is despite Tesla's presence in European markets where the EV maker has been selling its cars for several years. In the U.K., the Cybertruck is conspicuously missing from the automaker's offerings.

Advertisement

There is renewed discussion around the reasons for Tesla deciding against launching the model in the U.K. after an illegally driven Cybertruck was impounded by the police in the country. The pickup was found by the Bury police in the Greater Manchester area. While authorities did not reveal the identity of the driver, they did say the person was a U.K. resident and that the vehicle was seized under local laws. The Bury police clarified on Facebook that the Tesla Cybertruck is not road-legal in the U.K. and that it does not possess what is known as a "certificate of conformity."

The Facebook post went on to add that "legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with a Cybertruck." Now, one of the reasons popularly cited for the U.K.'s ban on the Cybertruck centers around the fact that the EV simply won't pass the country's stringent pedestrian safety directives — a topic that has received renewed attention in the U.S., as well. While there is some truth to this assertion, that alone isn't why this much-talked-about object of desire won't reach European consumers anytime soon.

Advertisement