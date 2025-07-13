Can You Get A DUI On A Riding Mower?

Getting pulled over for drunk driving while riding your lawn mower might sound strange, but the reality is no laughing matter. In most U.S. states, you can absolutely be charged with a DUI (driving under the influence) while operating a lawn mower just as easily as you can get a DUI on an electric scooter. DUI laws are broader than many people realize, and they apply to more than highways or busy roads. Driving any motorized vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit can land you in serious trouble.

Someone could assume that if they're just puttering down the road or crossing between properties, it's harmless — but the law doesn't work that way. In states like Indiana, Arizona, and New York, cases have been recorded where people faced fines, jail time, or even felony charges for operating a lawn mower while under the influence. Lawn mowers might be slow, but they're still a motorized vehicle in the eyes of the law.