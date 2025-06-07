Yes, You Can Get A DUI On An Electric Scooter

It turns out you need to treat electric scooters with the same respect you'd give your car, especially after a few drinks. It might sound surprising, but getting slapped with a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge while riding an e-scooter is absolutely a reality in the U.S. In 2018, Los Angeles set a precedent by securing the first DUI conviction involving a motorized scooter. Many states subject scooters to the same laws as other vehicles.

California, for example, has a broad definition of "vehicle" under its DUI laws. This includes not just cars and motorcycles, but also motorized scooters. So, you could find yourself facing a DUI charge if your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is 0.08 or higher (in all states except Utah). Even if it's lower, you could still face charges, as the state also has a law that applies to any "under the influence" scenario. The penalties in states like California could include fines, up to $2,000 in fines and assessments, 3 to 5 years of misdemeanor probation, 3 to 9 months of DUI school, and a 6-month driver's license suspension. Other states, such as Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon, follow similar regulations.

