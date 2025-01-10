Do You Need A Motorcycle License For A Moped? It Depends
Are you the proud new owner of a moped, excited to take it out for a sunset ride through your city? Well, you might have to do a few things before your new toy can hit the road legally. Merriam-Webster defines mopeds as "lightweight, low-powered motorbikes." However, in reality, the definition isn't so straightforward from a legal standpoint, and the room for interpretation can impact the rules you need to follow. There's no straightforward answer to whether or not you, in particular, would need a license.
In some states in the U.S., like Alabama and Mississippi, there is no distinction between motorcycles and mopeds — both are classified as motorized vehicles. On the other hand, Nebraska requires pedals on your vehicle for it to qualify as a moped, or it will be considered a motorcycle by local law. In some cases, criteria like engine size will determine whether it is also counted as a motorcycle or not, such as in Minnesota or South Dakota. In California, two or three-wheeled vehicles with more than 150cc are considered motorcycles. But in Michigan, the max engine size to be called a motorcycle is a little lower at 100cc.
Lastly, you'll also have states like the District of Columbia, which consider wheel size, maximum speeds, and brake horsepower to divide motorized bicycles and motorcycles. Given this, it's highly suggested that you both review the specifications of your vehicle, as well the exact definition in your state laws so you can understand license requirements for where you live.
What kind of licenses do you need to ride a moped?
Once you know if your low-powered motorbike is classified as a motorcycle or not, you can explore which road rules actually apply to you. Some states where you need to have a motorcycle license to ride a moped include Arkansas, California, and Hawaii. For some states, like Alabama, it's possible to get a B restriction license that is valid for up to four years. In Alaska, any of the three motorcycle licenses will suffice. In Florida, either a Class E driver's license or a motorcycle's license can suffice, depending on the engine size.
Some states don't need a separate license at all if you already have a driver's license, like Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico, and Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, or Rhode Island. To keep yourself from getting into trouble with law enforcement, you can also add your driver's license to your Apple Wallet, which you can easily present it to law enforcement via your iPhone when requested.
If you're one of the growing number of teens who no longer think you need to get a driver's license, some states have licenses specifically for just mopeds, like Kentucky, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire. Lastly, it's good to note that there are also age and geographical restrictions for mopeds in some states. For example, if unsupervised, Louisiana lets teens of certain ages with learning permits drive their mopeds within three miles from their residence.
Other things moped riders need to know
Apart from the right license, many states also have specific laws for mopeds, such as age requirements, vehicle registration, insurance coverage, helmet wearing, and engine size. When it comes to age, the minimum requirement to be able to ride really varies significantly. For example, to be allowed to drive mopeds, you'll need to be at least 14 years old in Alaska, 15 years old in Michigan, or 16 years old in Florida. Depending on the state, the frequency of your moped's registration will be affected. For riders based in Florida, you'll need to do this annually, but people based in Michigan only need to do it every three years.
Some states that require additional liability insurance for moped use include Arizona, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Louisiana, and Nebraska. Should your vehicle fulfill certain criteria, states like Mississippi and Connecticut may require them as well. States like Delaware, Florida, and Indiana don't require insurance at all.
As for helmet laws, they vary not just per state, but also per rider age range. In states like Colorado, anyone over the age of 18 isn't actually required to wear helmets to ride mopeds; but in Michigan, this rule only starts applying for 19-year-olds. Similarly, you can get away with goggles and a windshield for adults who drive their mopeds in Hawaii, while minors need to use a helmet (with a chin strap). California, New Jersey, Georgia, and Massachusetts require all moped riders to wear helmets.