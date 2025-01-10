Do You Need A Motorcycle License For A Moped? It Depends

Are you the proud new owner of a moped, excited to take it out for a sunset ride through your city? Well, you might have to do a few things before your new toy can hit the road legally. Merriam-Webster defines mopeds as "lightweight, low-powered motorbikes." However, in reality, the definition isn't so straightforward from a legal standpoint, and the room for interpretation can impact the rules you need to follow. There's no straightforward answer to whether or not you, in particular, would need a license.

In some states in the U.S., like Alabama and Mississippi, there is no distinction between motorcycles and mopeds — both are classified as motorized vehicles. On the other hand, Nebraska requires pedals on your vehicle for it to qualify as a moped, or it will be considered a motorcycle by local law. In some cases, criteria like engine size will determine whether it is also counted as a motorcycle or not, such as in Minnesota or South Dakota. In California, two or three-wheeled vehicles with more than 150cc are considered motorcycles. But in Michigan, the max engine size to be called a motorcycle is a little lower at 100cc.

Lastly, you'll also have states like the District of Columbia, which consider wheel size, maximum speeds, and brake horsepower to divide motorized bicycles and motorcycles. Given this, it's highly suggested that you both review the specifications of your vehicle, as well the exact definition in your state laws so you can understand license requirements for where you live.

