Can You Still Get A DUI Or DWI In A Self-Driving Car?

Asking that question with a straight face means we're finally living in a world where this is really happening. It's no longer the pie-in-the-sky platitudes of some 1960s futurist or a cartoon from the zany minds of Hanna-Barbera.

There are, of course, more than a few things we must clarify first. At the moment, you can't simply walk into an automobile dealer and purchase a true self-driving car. While today's modern modes of transport have features like Tesla's Autopilot, Ford's BlueCruise, and General Motors' hands-free Super Cruise that may all seem autonomous, they're really just driver assistance systems meant to help reduce stress and overall workload. All of them still require one key component — someone must be sitting in the driver's seat behind the wheel.

Even Tesla, with its "Full Self-Driving Capability," includes disclaimers that clearly state it — along with Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot modes — requires a driver's direct supervision, thus precluding it from being truly autonomous. However, in a few select U.S. cities, genuinely autonomous vehicles that are utterly devoid of a driver are, in fact, navigating streets. These vehicles aren't for sale to the general public, but safety testing with them has been conducted.

Waymo (owned by Alphabet Inc., which also owns Google) operates in parts of Phoenix and San Francisco and is gearing up to provide service to Los Angeles. Cruise (a subsidiary of General Motors) was operating in Phoenix, Arizona, and the Texas cities of Austin and Houston.