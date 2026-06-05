4 Milwaukee Tools That Are More Powerful Than Snap-On

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Milwaukee is well known in the world of power tools as a common go-to brand for professionals, and while that's certainly true for the manufacturer's most expensive products, it also has a strong presence in the DIY sector. The same can't be said for Snap-On, a brand that is rarely recommended for DIYers — though there are exceptions in the form of surprisingly budget hand tools. Once could expect, then, that finding Milwaukee tools that outperform Snap-On would require a lot of research and maybe some nitpicking, but that's not necessarily the case.

Often enough, Snap-On can't even outperform Harbor Freight, the hardware store of choice of DIYers on a budget; with this in mind, it wasn't so hard to find a few Milwaukee tools that have more power than its notoriously expensive competitor. Speaking of which, we did limit our research to power tools. Snap-On makes a lot of popular hand tools and accessories, like socket sets and wrenches, but you can hardly rank them by power. One could be more resistant or versatile than another, but all hand tools are as powerful as the hand that moves them. So, we stuck with power tools, and found four Milwaukee models that outperform Snap-On's strongest alternative.