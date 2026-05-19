5 Harbor Freight Tools That Are More Powerful Than Snap-On
Snap-On is a notoriously expensive tool brand that's been around since the 1920s. While its bread and butter used to be hand tools and accessories, it has since expanded into making products of different kinds, including cordless power tools. This is where Harbor Freight comes into the picture. While it's unlikely that this affordable hardware store will sell a set of wrenches comparable to Snap-On, it does have some surprisingly capable and, more importantly, powerful hand tools that can compete with the capabilities of Snap-On's products. Sometimes, these Harbor Freight tools are even stronger, as is the case for the five on this list.
Even if these Harbor Freight tools are more powerful than the Snap-On alternatives, it doesn't necessarily mean they're flat-out better. Some of those high-quality, $400-plus tools might be overpriced, sure, but the ones from Harbor Freight are so much cheaper that the manufacturer is likely cutting some corners, be it in comfort, durability, quality control, or elsewhere. Snap-On also makes specialized tools that Harbor Freight doesn't have, so the context as to who offers the best deal there goes further than just raw power.
Hercules 20V ½-inch Drill/Driver
Harbor Freight's Hercules brand makes two nearly identical hammer drill/drivers: the standard 20V ½-inch Drill/Driver and a version that also doubles as a hammer drill. The second is more expensive (by a whole $10) but comes with the same exact stats and more versatility without losing any functionality. If you're considering one of these two drill/drivers, it's not a bad idea to go with the hammer drill version; you never know when the extra feature set may come useful. And while we're giving you shopping advice, it's likely smart to avoid Snap-On's alternative.
The Snap-On 18V ½-inch Drive Drill goes up to 2,000 RPM and 470 in-lb of torque, all for a mere $480, no batteries or charger included. Meanwhile, the Hercules models can reach the same speed of 2,000 RPM, but have a maximum torque of 1,200 in-lb, putting them in a completely different category as the Snap-On. The price couldn't be more different, either: Harbor Freight will sell you its compact hammer drill/driver for $80, for a $400 difference.
All these tools are brushless and come with a decent warranty. Unexpectedly, Hercules' warranty is significantly better than the one offered by Snap-On, with 5 years of protection against 2.
Bauer 20V Reciprocating Saw
The Bauer 20V Reciprocating Saw is just $65 (it's not even the most expensive tool of its kind at Harbor Freight) and yet it offers significantly more power than Snap-On's best reciprocating saw. It has a stroke length of 1-⅛ inch and a maximum speed of 3,200 strokes per minute (SPM). Meanwhile, the Snap-On 18V Reciprocating Saw reaches only 2,400 SPM with a stroke length of 1 inch.
This difference in power level is significant, but not too surprising. What makes it truly unbelievable is the price difference between the two. Snap-On, of course, is the more expensive one — none of the power tools from this brand are affordable — but at $416 against the $65 of the Bauer, these products are simply incomparable.
At least the Snap-On has the best warranty, but even that isn't so impressive. True, 2 years are better terms than the 90 days Bauer gives you, but if you want a good warranty, you just need to fork an additional $15 to Harbor Freight and get the 20V Hercules Reciprocating Saw instead. This tool comes with pretty much the same stats as the Bauer, making it more powerful than the Snap-On, and has a 5-year warranty.
Hercules 20V ¾-inch Ultra Torque Impact Wrench
Hercules' only ¾-inch impact wrench is one of few truly expensive Harbor Freight power tools at $220, but looking at its stats and at the glowing reviews left by buyers, we see that it's well worth the price. The brand's solid 5-year warranty and the support of its popular battery line are a good start, but the 1,650 ft-lb of breakaway torque and 1,850 RPM max speed seal the deal.
It's no surprise that other brands managed to outperform Snap-On in this category; we had already named these impact wrenches as some of the most overpriced tools sold by Snap-On. Still, it's interesting seeing how even a store so focused on affordability like Harbor Freight can get the upper-hand on this premium brand. The 18V ¾-inch Drive Impact Wrench by Snap-On can reach 1,550 ft-lb of breakaway torque and has a max speed of 1,570 RPM — close but not quite as good as the Hercules' 1,650 ft-lb and 1,850 RPM.
As usual, Hercules' warranty is quite a bit better than the one that comes with Snap-On, which even on a tool breaking $600 remains stuck to 2 years. Speaking of price, the Snap-On appears to be wildly overpriced at $630, and not just when compared to Harbor Freight brands. DeWalt, a distinctly not cheap brand, sells a ¾-inch high torque impact wrench with 1,900 ft-lb of breakaway torque for $400. It's not just Hercules stealing its competitor's thunder here; it looks like this time Snap-On aimed a bit too high.
Hercules 12V Cordless Screwdriver
Snap-On sells a few cordless drivers, and yet none reaches the strength of the only Hercules cordless screwdriver, found at Harbor Freight for $40. You don't need us to tell you that there aren't any Snap-On power screwdrivers, not even the much smaller units, anywhere close to this price, but you may still be shocked to read the $250 price tag on the company's 14.4V ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver.
The Hercules model is capable of generating 312 in-lb of torque and a rotation speed of up to 1,500 RPM, a significant improvement over the 200 in-lb and 1,550 RPM of the Snap-On. Surprisingly, the Hercules is also lighter, at just 1.7 pounds against the 2.1 pounds of its rival. Both tools have a two-speed motor, torque control via a selection dial, and feature similar dimensions.
Neither is very good at fitting in awkward spaces, on account of their size. For that, you'll want to take a look at our list of the best cordless screwdrivers from other brands. However, if all you need is torque and speed, then you'd best go with Harbor Freight over Snap-On, and you'll save about $200 in the process.
Bauer 20V inflators
There are two cordless Bauer inflators to choose from at Harbor Freight, but no matter which one you pick, it will have slightly better performance than Snap-on's lonely inflator. The flow rates of the different machines are hard to compare, because Snap-On only declared a measure of 1.2 cubic feet per minute (CFM) without specifying the PSI, only its maximum. Since flow rate changes with pressure, this makes it hard to evaluate it alongside other tools.
That said, on the measure of PSI alone, both the Bauer inflator/Deflator with 12V DC Power Option and the handheld Zero to 160 PSI Inflator are slightly more powerful than the Snap-On. The two Harbor Freights max out at 160 PSI, while the Snap-On has a max pressure tolerance of 150. The first Bauer tool may very well have the best flow rate, too, with 13.4 CFM at zero PSI. And while the Snap-On is the only one to declare noise levels, the 90 dBa on its product page are not a good look. We don't know exactly how much noise the Bauer inflators make, but the handheld version is inundated with user reviews telling potential buyers about how quiet it is compared to their old compressors; machines that get to about 90 or 100 dB for the loudest models.
Do you even need to be told that the Harbor Freight tools are cheaper than the Snap-On, at this point? In this case, the difference is not as stark as with other products, with the Snap-On coming in at $180 against the $30 to $50 of the Bauers.
Methodology
All the tools on this list are sold by Harbor Freight and made by brands owned by the retailer. We selected them based on their ability to produce a noticeably higher power output (defined as speed, torque, or other factors depending on the tool type) than the most powerful of Snap-On's alternatives.
Our comparison completely ignores price as a factor, though we did note cost differences to illustrate the possible benefits. What we did consider was voltage, size and weight, and functionality when selecting pairs of similar tools from Harbor Freight and Snap-On. For example, we put Hercules' cordless driver against the most powerful Snap-On screwdriver, and not the brand's impact drivers. Those impact drivers would have beaten the Hercules, but they're a different kind of tool, so we avoided them to ensure our comparisons wouldn't be unbalanced.