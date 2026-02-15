5 Tools Snap-On Makes That Harbor Freight Doesn't
Some hardware and tool stores have become so large that it can be easy to believe that anything you could possibly want from a particular retailer can be found. Whether it be a simple hammer, a chainsaw, a lawn mower, or even things like a car engine or a barbecue grill, you will probably be able to get what you need. However, each retailer has its own peculiarities, so while many common tools are available at most stores, some are available at some but not others. That happens to be the case with Snap-On and Harbor Freight.
Each of these companies offers a wide range of products from their in-house brands, and while the majority of their respective catalogues are extremely similar, there are several products that Snap-On sells that Harbor Freight does not. In some cases, Harbor Freight offers something vaguely similar but not exactly the same; in others, you would be completely out of luck if you were shopping at Harbor Freight instead of Snap-On. Here, we are going to look at five different tools that Snap-On sells that Harbor Freight does not. These items range from handheld tools that perform very specific tasks to equipment that can make the handy work experience cleaner and more enjoyable. All of these Snap-On products are currently available for purchase, though one is on backorder as of this writing and will be available in the coming months.
Snap-On 14.4 V MicroLithium Handheld Fluid Transfer Pump
Both Snap-On and Harbor Freight offer a variety of fluid transfer pumps. When it comes to Harbor Freight, all the pumps it sells are pretty hefty and typically require plugging them into an outlet. The handheld models it offers are either manual pumps or models with a hard pipe that fits into a tank, rather than two flexible tubes for transfer. Meanwhile, Snap-On is a pretty specialized transfer pump option.
The Snap-On 14.4V MicroLithium Handheld Fluid Transfer Pump is unique in a couple of ways. Firstly, it utilizes a 14.4V battery for power, making it an entirely cordless tool. Harbor Freight does offer a partially cordless pump option, but it is not a handheld pump. The Snap-On pump is held much like a drill/driver and operated by a simple trigger on the grip. This gives you ultimate control over how much fluid you transfer. Being able to transfer five gallons of water per minute and shut off the pump instantly can be helpful.
While this is a convenient and helpful tool, it does come at a hefty cost. Snap-On sells its handheld pump for $420, and that is before the inclusion of a battery and charger. That is $260 more than the most expensive Harbor Freight fluid transfer pump. Snap-On power tools are generally quite expensive as a marker of quality, so this isn't all that unusual.
Snap-On Blue-Point Engraver
Although most of the tools Snap-On sells are branded as Snap-On, the company also has sub-labels, including Blue-Point. Among that line, one tool really stands out as one Harbor Freight does not have an equivalent to: the Blue-Point Engraver. This is a corded engraver that works on just about any surface that you can think of, be it wood, metal, glass, or something else. It features a 3 mm tungsten carbide engraving tip. However, the tool lets you adjust the stroke depth to nine settings via a dial on the side, giving you plenty of control over how deep you want a particular engraving.
Harbor Freight does sell an engraver, but it is far from what Snap-On offers. This one is a handheld engraver that looks like a fountain pen. For power, all you need are two AAA batteries, which are actually included. Unlike the Blue-Point engraver, you have no optionality on the depth of your engravings, and though the pen-like design is great for some engravers, that is your only option on how to grip it, whereas the Blue-Point has extensive soft-coated housing that lets you hold it basically however you want.
There is a clear price difference as well. The Harbor Freight engraver merely costs $9.99. The versatile, corded Blue-Point engraver from Snap-On goes for $107.50. Note that this engraver is on backorder as of this writing and won't be back in stock until June 2026. That indicates high demand for this Snap-On tool.
Snap-On Thread Restoration File Set
Sometimes we have a bolt with damaged, warped, rusted, or aged threads that needs repair. Sure, we could just purchase a new bolt, but if you have a specialized bolt, that can cost you a whole lot of money. One of the best ways to address these threading issues is with a thread restoration file, and Snap-On offers a pack of three files from its Blue-Point line for $76.25.
Across these three files, you have the ability to repair any bolt that has anywhere between 9 and 32 threads per inch. This is the equivalent to threads with 0.75 to 3 mm pitches, in case you prefer to use metric measurements. You just need to pick the correct individual file of the three to start fixing your bolt. These thread files work similarly to thread chasers, but the number of thread-count options they support is typically much more limited.
Surprisingly, Harbor Freight sells no thread-restoration file of any kind. The store does not even have thread chasers for sale, either. The only products Harbor Freight sells for repairing bolt threads are tap-and-die kits that can include 40 or 60 different pieces to manage in a large case. In the case of Snap-On, all you need are these three small files in a compact vinyl case. Snap-On also sells thread chasers and tap-and-die kits if thread filing is not your preferred restoration method.
Snap-On Automatic Hand Cleaner Dispenser
Anyone who does extensive handwork knows how important cleanliness is. There are effective ways to keep your workspace clean of dust and dirt, which also include keeping your hands clean. If you are working with grease, oil, dirt, or another substance, it is likely to get all over your hands. When that happens, you risk getting the substance on your tools, accessories, clothes, or other items you definitely don't want stained. That is why having something at your workstation to quickly clean your hands can be helpful, and a great option is the Snap-On Automatic Hand Cleaner Dispenser from its Nitro-Gold line.
Once you install four D batteries, this dispenser can deliver up to 30,000 dispensing cycles, equivalent to more than 18 months of use or 30 refills of Snap-On's head cleaner. The dispenser costs $39.75, and a pack of four Nitro-Gold hand cleaner refills costs an additional $115. While the automatic dispenser option is cleaner, a manual version of it is also available for $28.25.
Harbor Freight offers no dispenser like this. Its hand cleaning options are limited to bottles or jugs of liquid cleaner. Unlike the Snap-On dispenser, these cannot be mounted to the wall to free up space on your workstation. They are all manual pumps, much like a liquid soap dispenser next to a bathroom sink. The Snap-On automatic dispenser truly has no Harbor Freight equal.
Snap-On Four-Port USB Device Charger
One of the more useful tools of the modern age is not something you use to affix something to a wall or to build a bookcase or table. It is instead a charger, a portable device that keeps all your devices fully charged. This is a crucial tool in a time when we are so reliant on things like smartphones and tablets. There are many places to purchase a portable charger, but not one of them is Harbor Freight. The best you can hope for there is something you plug into an outlet for a couple of devices. Over at Snap-On, though, you can purchase the Snap-On Four-Port USB Device Charger.
As the name implies, this charger lets you plug in four USB-A ports to charge any number of devices. Not every port has the same output, though. One has 2 A, one has 1 A, and two have 0.5 A. The charger runs on a Snap-On 18 V MonsterLithium battery, which is compatible with a range of other Snap-On power tools. One neat feature is that each USB port comes with an LED light indicating how charged your device is, so once you have a steady green light, you know it's fully charged without having to constantly check the battery percentage. Snap-On sells this charger for $76.95, which is not a terrible price for a charger with four outputs, but importantly, that price does not include the cost of an 18 V battery.