5 Tools Snap-On Makes That Harbor Freight Doesn't

Some hardware and tool stores have become so large that it can be easy to believe that anything you could possibly want from a particular retailer can be found. Whether it be a simple hammer, a chainsaw, a lawn mower, or even things like a car engine or a barbecue grill, you will probably be able to get what you need. However, each retailer has its own peculiarities, so while many common tools are available at most stores, some are available at some but not others. That happens to be the case with Snap-On and Harbor Freight.

Each of these companies offers a wide range of products from their in-house brands, and while the majority of their respective catalogues are extremely similar, there are several products that Snap-On sells that Harbor Freight does not. In some cases, Harbor Freight offers something vaguely similar but not exactly the same; in others, you would be completely out of luck if you were shopping at Harbor Freight instead of Snap-On. Here, we are going to look at five different tools that Snap-On sells that Harbor Freight does not. These items range from handheld tools that perform very specific tasks to equipment that can make the handy work experience cleaner and more enjoyable. All of these Snap-On products are currently available for purchase, though one is on backorder as of this writing and will be available in the coming months.