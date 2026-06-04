5 New Harbor Freight Products That Come In Handy In The Garage
Whether it's working on woodworking projects, maintaining our vehicles, or even just storing emergency food supplies, our garages can be the space where our imagination goes wild. If you do need to equip it properly, Harbor Freight is always a good place to start. Known for its wide range of exclusive in-house brands, you can snag a ton of highly-rated finds for under $50, like hand tool sets, power tools, and specialized cleaning materials.
Or, you can swing the other way and invest in high-end professional equipment that can last you years of use. Either way, there are plenty of tips and tricks you can use to get more bang for your buck at Harbor Freight, especially if you're patient enough to wait for markdowns and parking lot sales. With generous warranties that guarantee hassle-free replacement for hand tools and limited 90-day for workmanship defects, it's an ideal place to start building up your dream garage set up.
If budget isn't a problem, and you just want to be ahead of the curve, the retailer is constantly churning out new products. In 2026, Harbor Freight has released fresh products across the board that span ladders, lighting, power tools, and even add-ons to its growing organization portfolio. Here are some of the new Harbor Freight offers that you can add to your garage today.
Franklin 3-Step Steel Folding Step Stool
With a working load of up to 225 lbs, the Franklin 3-Step Steel Folding Step Stool boasts an extra-wide platform with slip-resistant feet, so you don't have to worry about ruining your garage floors while you're at work. Weighing a little under 15 lbs, or about the weight of an average bowling ball, it's light enough for the average adult to carry.
It's about 2.83 inches x 48.75 inches when folded, which means you only need 3 inches to be able to store it. It's worth noting that it's only listed for indoor use, which makes it perfect for places like your kitchen, closet, or garage, but not necessarily for your outdoor projects. That said, the steel ladder is OSHA/ANSI compliant, so it's still suitable even for professional work environments.
Retailing for $49.99, the Franklin 3-Step Steel Folding Step Stool is listed as available exclusively in-store, as of June 2026. If you're still on the fence or want to purchase online, the good news is that it isn't the first of its kind from the Franklin line up. Harbor Freight also sells an older model, the $29.99 Franklin 2-Step Steel Stool, which can give you an idea of what to expect. If you don't need so much height, and have limited storage space, there's also the 1-Step Folding Stool that retails for just $6.49.
U.S. GENERAL 5-Tier Boltless Steel Garage Shelving
For people with overflowing garages, the $139.99 U.S. General 5-Tier Steel Garage Shelving can help bring more order. Compared to other storage racks in the market, it's unique for how you can also set it up in two ways. You can opt for a single vertical track that measures 48 inches by 24 inches by 78 inches, or split it and have a pair of 39-inch racks instead.
You can also adjust the shelf placement with 1.5-inch increments if you need more vertical space. Each of its five wire mesh shelves can hold up to 1,000 lbs each (or 5,000 lbs in total). It's also NFS certified, so it's safe for holding dry food for long-term emergency storage needs.
You will need to consider something else if you're based in Alaska or Hawaii — those are the only two states to where it can't be shipped, due to its weight. It weighs a little under 68 lbs, so it's built to be sturdy. It's also boltless, so you can expect faster assembly and less maintenance around periodically tightening bolts. While it's not the cheapest shelf brand on the market, U.S. General cabinets are made in the United States, so it's a good option for people who want to support local manufacturing, but if you want to maximize your garage space, another option is to build a custom tote rack with wood instead.
Central Machinery 24 in. Wall-Mount Fan
Among the many ways to improve the air quality in your garage, ventilation can make one of the biggest differences, especially when it comes to regulating the temperature. You can do this with the Central Machinery 24-inch Wall-Mount Fan. Designed with a 360-degree tilting head, it has two speeds: 7,150 CFM (low) and 7,600 CFM (high).
You can attach it to corners, ceilings, and regular walls with its mounting bracket. Meant for use with standard 120V plugs, Central Machinery notes that the powder-coated finish is made for daily use and with garages and basements in mind. The wall-mounted fan comes with a 7.5 ft power cord, plus a UL certification and thermal overload protection for added peace of mind.
At $149.99, the Central Machinery 24-inch Wall Mount Fan can feel like a big investment. However, its commercial-grade fan mount features can make it worth it during the hot, summer months. However, if you're already using your garage walls for slat wall storage, Central Machinery also sells a similarly-sized 2-Speed High-Velocity Shop Fan that retails for the same price.
While it's also 24 inches and have features like overload protection, it has handles and is designed to be rolled around on the garage floor. This makes it better for drying carpets or airing out paint fumes. For just under $60, the 20-inch 3-Speed High Velocity Fan is also another highly rated fan in its portfolio and may be enough for small garage spaces.
Black Widow by Spectrum Professional HVLP Touch-Up Air Spray Gun
Depending on your budget, Harbor Freight sells several highly-rated air spray brands, such as Avanti, Central Pneumatic, and Spectrum. At the top of the list is Black Widow by Spectrum, which recently released a new model, the Professional HVLP Touch-Up Air Spray Gun with Rear Fan Control.
With a maximum pressure of 25 psi, it has a 3.9 oz per minute flow rate with listed applications that include usage on auto, wood, and metal. Black Widow by Spectrum notes that it's made for spot repairs and finishing. It has a 1.0 mm nozzle and ¼-inch air inlet, which works for fine finish, base, and top coats. The spray pattern can also be changed between rounds to fan with a maximum of 9 inches. For owners of the Spectrum cup system, it comes with an adapter that works with this too.
Priced at $129.99, the Black Widow by Spectrum professional touch-up gun is often compared to significantly more expensive DeVILBISS spray guns. As of June 2026, this HVLP touch-up gun model is listed as being an in-store exclusive, but you do have other options from Black Widow by Spectrum that you can order from the Harbor Freight website. For example, the slightly more expensive $179.99 Professional HVLP Gravity-Feed Air Spray Gun with Rear Fan Control, which ships with a 1.7 mm nozzle, can be a viable alternative.
Braun 10,000 Lumen Multidirectional Corded LED Tripod Work Light
When it comes to working in our garages, making sure it's lit properly can help us do our jobs more effectively and avoid all kinds of accidents. Retailing for just under $100, the Braun 10,000 Lumen Multidirectional Corded LED Tripod Work Light has a lot of neat features that make it worth the price tag. To create its 360-degree illumination, it has ultrabright 10,000 lumen LEDs, which make it ideal for wide coverages. If you need more precision, it has both a rotating head and rotating panels (vertical and horizontal) for more focused lighting needs.
Standing at 47 inches tall with a collapsible tripod, along with an adjustable base that can be extended up to 75 inches. For added portability, it also has easy grip handles. Made with durable polycarbonate lenses, it has a built-in storage for its 8ft power cord made for 120V plugs with TUV certification.
According to the listing, it's primarily for indoor use, like garages and workshops, but its manual does indicate that it can be used outdoors with the right extension cords. Apart from this work light, Braun has also released a lot of new lighting solutions worth considering, like its $29.99 1,000 Lumen Rechargeable Slim Headlamp. There's also a UV Lead Detector Flashlight, which isn't just useful for hotel stays, but also good for finding water leaks in your garage.