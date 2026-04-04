This $8 Harbor Freight Gadget Should Be The First Thing You Pack For Hotel Stays

Although many of us associate hotels with cushy business trips or relaxing holiday getaways, frequent travelers will know that it does come with its own set of issues. While some minor annoyances, like not being able to stream your content, can be solved by bringing a fire TV stick, other problems, such as bed bugs, are harder to solve.

Despite being around for millions of years, bed bug infestations are still a recurring problem, even for expensive hotel chains. And, as anyone who has to deal with them can tell you, you may need to hire professional help if they ever reach your home. Because of this, it's best to follow the standard bed bug prevention protocol, such as using suitcase stands and inspecting the room with tools like UV flashlights. If you're looking for one such tool that is affordable, Harbor Freight sells a UV flashlight for under $8 that might be perfect for your next business trip.

Harbor Freight has been known to sell well-rated flashlights, with most of them under the Braun label. Priced at $7.99, the Braun UV Leak Detector LED Flashlight can generate 395 nM UV light and is the cheapest UV flashlight on offer at Harbor Freight as of March 2026. Apart from helping you spot pests, UV flashlights can also be used to detect all kinds of stains, leaks, and even counterfeit currency, which could all be valuable uses when you're on the road or at home. Here's what else you should know.