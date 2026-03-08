3 Ways To Improve The Air Quality In Your Garage

An attached garage is a sought-after perk to many homebuyers and renters. It shields you and your vehicles from inclement weather and cold temperatures, provides extra storage or workshop space, and even gives you extra security when you arrive home by yourself or late at night. It may have that particular odor that is oft-associated with garages — often stale, slightly damp, or even a bit acrid, but have you ever considered that whether you can smell it inside or home or not, the air in your garage may be harmful to you, your family, and even your pets?

Exhaust from your car; paint, cleaning products, and other stored chemicals; fumes from power tools or lawn care products; mold and mildew; and even the dirt brought in via your tires or shoes can all contribute to dangerous air quality in your garage that may seep into your home. It may feel like it's separate from your living space, but if your garage is attached to your home, those fumes and chemicals can easily circulate where you don't want them. And if your garage is detached, it could still be an unhealthy space for you and your family to spend any significant amount of time. Luckily, there are several steps you can take to ensure that the air quality in your garage is healthy.