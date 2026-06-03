5 Ryobi Tools Smart Homeowners Should Have On Hand

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Like many major tool brands, Ryobi has a very diverse range of products in its current lineup. For example, in its One+ 18V cordless tool range alone, it sells well over 200 different tools. That's great if you know exactly what you're looking for, but for homeowners who aren't already familiar with the brand's catalog might find themselves overwhelmed with choices.

If you're a new homeowner looking for a basic Ryobi tool kit, you might want to invest in essentials like a good drill/driver, a screwdriver set, and a stud finder. However, even homeowners who already have their essentials covered should still find plenty of smart buys in Ryobi's range. Even if you discount the brand's extensive list of niche tools, there are plenty of lesser-known products in its current lineup that might end up being more handy than you initially expect.

We've combed through the listings to pick out a small selection of useful tools that we think many homeowners would find especially useful. They should appeal regardless of whether you're a DIY pro or a newcomer to the world of home improvement, and they've all been given the seal of approval from both professional and individual reviewers.