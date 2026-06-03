5 Ryobi Tools Smart Homeowners Should Have On Hand
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Like many major tool brands, Ryobi has a very diverse range of products in its current lineup. For example, in its One+ 18V cordless tool range alone, it sells well over 200 different tools. That's great if you know exactly what you're looking for, but for homeowners who aren't already familiar with the brand's catalog might find themselves overwhelmed with choices.
If you're a new homeowner looking for a basic Ryobi tool kit, you might want to invest in essentials like a good drill/driver, a screwdriver set, and a stud finder. However, even homeowners who already have their essentials covered should still find plenty of smart buys in Ryobi's range. Even if you discount the brand's extensive list of niche tools, there are plenty of lesser-known products in its current lineup that might end up being more handy than you initially expect.
We've combed through the listings to pick out a small selection of useful tools that we think many homeowners would find especially useful. They should appeal regardless of whether you're a DIY pro or a newcomer to the world of home improvement, and they've all been given the seal of approval from both professional and individual reviewers.
Ryobi One+ 18V HP Oscillating Multi-Tool
It might not be the first tool that springs to mind for most homeowners, but an oscillating multi-tool is a great addition to a tool kit. There are a few tips worth keeping in mind if you're a beginner, but in general the tool is easy to get to grips with and impressively versatile. It can cut a variety of materials like drywall, plastic, and wood, and it'll also double up as a sander too. Ryobi offers a cordless oscillating multi-tool paired with a One+ 18V HP 2Ah battery pack for $218 at Home Depot, and it includes most of the accessories you'll need to get started.
The brand includes three types of sandpaper along with the tool, plus a sanding pad. It also throws in a flush cut blade and plunge cut blade. However, a charger for the battery is not included, so if you're new to the brand's One+ 18V line, you'll need to buy one separately. Both the tool and battery are covered by Ryobi's competitive 3 year warranty.
Adjusting the tool to suit a variety of jobs is a straightforward process, since the accessories can be changed without needing tools and a simple variable speed dial controls the oscillation speed. At full power, the multi-tool will reach 20,000 OPM (oscillations per minute), according to Ryobi. Its versatility has made it a popular tool with buyers at Home Depot, and it has also scored well in independent professional reviews too.
Ryobi One+ 18V HP Compact 3/8 Inch Right Angle Drill
While most homeowners will already have a conventional drill in their tool kit, fewer will also have a right-angle drill. The tool is designed to fit where a standard drill won't, and as a result, it's potentially useful in a wide range of situations. Ryobi offers multiple right-angle drills, and the brand gets mostly strong reviews across its current range. The drills benefit from being part of the One+ 18V range, which means they're compatible with the same interchangeable battery packs that power dozens of Ryobi's other cordless tools.
In tool-only form, Ryobi's One+ 18V HP compact ⅜-inch right angle drill retails for $119 at Home Depot. It features the same useful extras that owners of Ryobi's conventional drills will already be familiar with, like an integrated LED light to boost workspace visibility and a variable speed trigger with high and low speed ranges. However, it's significantly more compact than other drills, being just 3.6 inches in length. Whether you're building a small cabinet or starting a much larger home improvement project, its competitive spec sheet and consistently positive reviews make it a smart pick for homeowners.
Ryobi 4V 1/4 Inch Screwdriver
Most cordless Ryobi tools require buyers to purchase a compatible battery pack, but there are a few products in the brand's current range that feature their own built-in batteries. The Ryobi 4V ¼-inch screwdriver is one of them, and at a retail price $24.97, it's also the cheapest tool here by a significant margin. It gets consistently good reviews from Home Depot buyers, and although some reviewers have pointed out that it doesn't deliver as much torque as the best screwdrivers, it should still be more than satisfactory for most homeowners.
The screwdriver comes with two bits which can be easily swapped out, as well as the charging cable you'll need to keep the tool topped up. The tool features a Micro USB port rather than a more modern USB-C port, and although that's not ideal for a new gadget, it shouldn't be a dealbreaker as long as you have somewhere to safely store the cable. You'll need somewhere to keep the included bits too, since there's no onboard storage on the tool.
It's not without its drawbacks, but the low price of Ryobi's cordless screwdriver still makes it a smart purchase. It should make fastening screws quicker and easier, and it's small enough to fit into awkward or restricted workspaces. The tool doesn't receive the same 3 year warranty as Ryobi's One+ 18V tools, but it still gets 2 years of cover as standard.
Ryobi One+ 18V HP Compact Cut-Off Tool
Rather than buy multiple different saws and grinders, homeowners who need cutting versatility for a larger set of smaller jobs could consider the Ryobi One+ 18V HP compact cut-off tool. It's small but powerful, and it can cut everything from metal to tiling and drywall. Home Depot sells the tool in standalone form for $129, but it's also available as part of a bundle with batteries and a charger for buyers who are new to the One+ 18V tool line. Ryobi offers 3 years of standard warranty cover.
Included with the price of purchase are a pair of blades, a pair of arbors, a metal cut-off wheel, and a hex key to swap between accessories. There are multiple useful features built into the tool itself too, including the dual LED lights that help users see their cut line no matter whether they're cutting forwards or backwards. At its peak output, the tool's brushless motor hits 19,500 RPM. For the uninitiated, brushless motors are generally considered an upgrade over their brushed counterparts, and Ryobi's brushless motors in particular are well regarded.
Ryobi One+ 18V 3/8 Inch Crown Stapler
Another versatile Ryobi tool is the One+ 18V ⅜-inch crown stapler, which is available in tool-only form for $99. It's a hit with both independent reviewers and home users not because of any unique features or innovations, but simply because it does its job efficiently and reliably. According to Ryobi, buyers should be able to drive more than 5,000 staples with a fully charged 4Ah battery. The tool is part of Ryobi's One+ 18V line, and is covered by the same 3-year warranty as virtually all of the other tools in that line.
The stapler uses T50 staples and is suitable for many different jobs around the house, with Ryobi noting that it's good for fixing upholstery, securing insulation, and erecting chicken wire, among other things. To make it easier to carry between all of those jobs, the stapler also includes a belt clip, which can be mounted to either side of the tool.
How we picked these useful Ryobi tools
Some Ryobi tools will only be appealing to the most dedicated DIY or home landscaping enthusiasts while others have much more widespread appeal. When selecting our picks here, we concentrated on tools that were useful to the widest range of homeowners. Each pick has received at least 500 reviews from real-world buyers at Home Depot and has racked up an average score of at least 4.5 out of five stars across those reviews at the time of writing. To further confirm the capability of each tool, we ensured every one of our examples here has also earned the thumbs up from an independent professional reviewer.