Yes, Ryobi Makes Right Angle Drills, But Are They Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

A standard drill is an essential tool for anyone's collection, and it can get you through a vast majority of the jobs you'll typically encounter in most of your day-to-day maintenance projects, but there are certain situations where you're better off using a more specialized tool. Plumbing, electrical work, cabinet installation, and automotive repair can all involve tight spaces where a full-sized drill might not fit. In these situations, a right-angle drill can take a job that seems borderline impossible and make it easy.

Ryobi is widely acknowledged as one of the best major power tool brands on the market, and it makes two versions of this tool: the standard One+ 18V Cordless ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill (P241), which retails for $79.00, and the One+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill (PSBRA02B), which goes for $119.00. Both have the same-sized chuck, and both run on the same battery system. That said, there are a couple of key differences between them that can help to explain the discrepancy in price. Those who might be considering one of these tools might first want to learn a bit more about the specs that separate them, and whether or not reviewers think that they're any good. Then all you'll need to do is get the one that suits your needs and then choose the right drill bits to start your project.

