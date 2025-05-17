Yes, Ryobi Makes Right Angle Drills, But Are They Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say
A standard drill is an essential tool for anyone's collection, and it can get you through a vast majority of the jobs you'll typically encounter in most of your day-to-day maintenance projects, but there are certain situations where you're better off using a more specialized tool. Plumbing, electrical work, cabinet installation, and automotive repair can all involve tight spaces where a full-sized drill might not fit. In these situations, a right-angle drill can take a job that seems borderline impossible and make it easy.
Ryobi is widely acknowledged as one of the best major power tool brands on the market, and it makes two versions of this tool: the standard One+ 18V Cordless ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill (P241), which retails for $79.00, and the One+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill (PSBRA02B), which goes for $119.00. Both have the same-sized chuck, and both run on the same battery system. That said, there are a couple of key differences between them that can help to explain the discrepancy in price. Those who might be considering one of these tools might first want to learn a bit more about the specs that separate them, and whether or not reviewers think that they're any good. Then all you'll need to do is get the one that suits your needs and then choose the right drill bits to start your project.
Specs on the Ryobi right angle drills
To get a better understanding of these drills, it's important to start by taking a look at their specs. Ryobi's standard ⅜-inch right-angle drill has an extended body that's designed to promote leverage as well as a MagTray magnetic bit holder, a GripZone ergonomic overmold, and a built-in LED. It has a maximum speed of 1,100 RPM and is able to produce up to 130 lb-in of torque. This can be controlled via a variable speed switch. Overall, these specs promise a standard tool at a reasonable price — which is great for those looking for Ryobi tools that'll help to keep their next DIY project cheap.
The HP model might look similar, but there are a few important improvements that help to justify the boost in price: Most notably, its brushless motor. A brushless motor has several advantages over a brushed one. It reduces friction, which means that it generates less heat, allows for faster rotation, and reduces the drain on the battery. This is why, despite these two tools operating on the same 18V battery system, the HP model is able to achieve speeds up to 1,700 RPM with up to 350 lb-in of torque, marking a significant boost in both speed and power. It has two different speed ranges (0-450 RPM and 0-1,700 RPM), and has a variable speed paddle trigger. It's also only 3.6 inches in height at the chuck end, making it good for those tight spaces where a right-angle drill is most called for.
What do the reviews have to say about Ryobi's right angle drills?
Checking out the differences in specs is important, but it's also never a bad idea to see what users and professional reviewers have had to say. Fortunately, in this case, reviews for both of these tools are fairly positive. The standard One+ 18V Cordless ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill has a weighted score of 4.8 out of 5 on Ryobi's own site, a 4.6 on Home Depot, and another 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon. Customers like the tool's overall build quality, functionality, and value, though there are some mixed reviews regarding its weight. "Ryobi's right-angle drill is an ideal choice for jobs that require one to fit the drill into tight spaces. And despite its small head, it still produces a surprising amount of power and speed, said Tony Carrick of Bob Villa. "Our only complaint is that because it measures over a foot long with the battery, it feels somewhat bulky and a little unbalanced. Still, for the price, it's a great option for projects that require you to work in tighter confines."
Meanwhile, the One+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill has a 4.8 out of 5 on the Ryobi site, a 4.7 on Home Depot, and a 4.7 on Amazon. Owners praised its functionality, build quality, power, value, and its lightness. "Thanks to the size and performance of the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Right Angle Drill, it's a tool that fits more than just cabinetry and custom built-ins, wrote Kenny Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews. "Because it's pretty easy on your budget, it's well within reach for folks who work alone or to outfit a crew that's already on the Ryobi 18V One+ system."