5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Whoop Fitness Tracker

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Interested in a fitness tracker like Whoop, but aren't so sure whether it's worth buying? The good news is there are plenty of other wearable options at your disposal – and all of the picks in this list are cheaper than Whoop's subscription system (Whoop One, the most affordable tier, starts at $199 annually).

Whether you're an Android aficionado or knee-deep in the Apple ecosystem, we've rounded up the best Whoop alternatives for your preferences. If you're part of the former group, the Samsung Galaxy FIT 3, which comes in at under $50, is a hard value to beat. For the latter, the Apple Watch SE 3 can be had starting at $239, which is far cheaper than paying for two years of Whoop One — especially if you catch the Apple Watch during a sale event, which runs rather often.

And if you've never looked into Garmin or Fitbit trackers, you're missing out on some serious functionality and affordability. Fitbits start as low as $99.95 with the Inspire 3, but its range of wearables has something for everyone.