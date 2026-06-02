5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Whoop Fitness Tracker
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Interested in a fitness tracker like Whoop, but aren't so sure whether it's worth buying? The good news is there are plenty of other wearable options at your disposal – and all of the picks in this list are cheaper than Whoop's subscription system (Whoop One, the most affordable tier, starts at $199 annually).
Whether you're an Android aficionado or knee-deep in the Apple ecosystem, we've rounded up the best Whoop alternatives for your preferences. If you're part of the former group, the Samsung Galaxy FIT 3, which comes in at under $50, is a hard value to beat. For the latter, the Apple Watch SE 3 can be had starting at $239, which is far cheaper than paying for two years of Whoop One — especially if you catch the Apple Watch during a sale event, which runs rather often.
And if you've never looked into Garmin or Fitbit trackers, you're missing out on some serious functionality and affordability. Fitbits start as low as $99.95 with the Inspire 3, but its range of wearables has something for everyone.
1. Fitbit Inspire 3
There's a good chance you've heard of Fitbit before if you've ever looked into fitness trackers, and for good reason. They're affordable, reliable, and offer the functionality you need to log workouts, monitor heart rate, analyze sleep patterns, and more. The Fitbit Inspire 3 does all of this for just $99.95 (on sale for $84.50 at the time of writing) and is compatible with both iPhone and Android.
The Inspire 3 offers all of the functionality of the Whoop One membership at half the price, including step count, daily activity scores, menstrual tracking, sleep scores, and heart rate tracking. It also offers basic smartwatch functionality, like connected GPS tracking, as well as displaying texts and notifications at a glance. The Inspire 3 is water-resistant up to 50 meters, too, meaning you can swim and shower without taking it off.
The Whoop tracker beats the Inspire 3 on battery life, offering up to 14 days compared to the Inspire's 10 days. Whether that extra charge is worth the extra cost is up to you.
2. Samsung Galaxy FIT 3
The Samsung Galaxy FIT 3 is almost as affordable as the cheapest Whoop band, without the subscription. When you consider the value you get for $41.99, the Galaxy FIT 3 is, without a doubt, a worthy contender to the $199 per year Whoop One – for Android users. Unfortunately, this watch isn't compatible with iOS, but it's a fantastic fitness tracker for Team Green.
Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 wearable features a moderately sized AMOLED touchscreen display, IP68 water resistance, a water lock mode for swimming and showering, and an impressive 14-day max battery life. And despite being a budget model, it can accurately track your sleep, provide insights, and monitor SpO2 and heart rate.
When it's workout time, the Galaxy Fit 3 automatically detects a few popular workouts, or you can manually choose from over 100 exercise types to begin tracking. You'll also find the usual basic smartwatch functions, like play/pause for your songs and notifications at a glance.
3. Garmin vivosmart 5
Garmin has a long history of fitness trackers, and the vivosmart 5 is its $149 budget entry. This puts it $50 under the price tag of the cheapest Whoop plan; meanwhile, you still get all the benefits of a fitness tracker for your sleep and exercise.
The battery life here is a bit lower than that of the other smartwatches on this list, at 7 days. That's still a fairly impressive week's worth of tracking on a single charge, though. Plus, when you consider there's a larger, easier-to-use touchscreen than on the vivosmart 4, that battery life makes a bit more sense. The larger screen makes it easier to control your music during workouts, respond quickly to texts on Android, and monitor the calories you burn while you exercise.
There are all the usual fitness tracker bells and whistles here, including heart rate monitoring, a directory of exercises, sleep tracking and insights, menstrual cycle tracking, connected GPS services, and more. The vivosmart 5 is also safe to use in the pool or shower.
4. Apple Watch SE 3
The Cupertino-based tech giant's latest budget smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 3, comes in at $239 full price for the 40mm model without cellular data. While that's a little bit more expensive than a Whoop One plan, it pays for itself in just one year (when the $199/year Whoop plan renews, taking the total to $398). Plus, it's the same price as the Whoop Peak plan ($239/year), and cheaper than Whoop Life ($359/year).
If you're already a part of the Apple ecosystem with an iPhone, a set of AirPods, and/or a Mac, the Apple Watch SE 3 is a no-brainer. It pairs seamlessly with other Apple devices and offers all the basic smartwatch functions plus some Apple-specific tricks (like Siri integration and activity rings). The battery life here is the least impressive of the Whoop alternatives, offering just 18 hours on a full charge. But this is more of an all-in-one fitness tracker and smartwatch, offering a way to reply to texts, answer calls, and more.
As for fitness tracking, the usual suspects are all here: heart rate sensor, sleep insights, an exercise catalog, step and calorie tracking, menstrual monitoring...the list goes on. It's also water-resistant at up to 50 meters, meaning you can safely take the Apple Watch SE 3 for a swim.
5. Amazfit Active Max
You may not have heard of Amazfit before – and no, it's not owned by Amazon – but it's gaining popularity for its suite of reasonably priced fitness trackers, like the Amazfit Active Max (compatible with both iOS and Android). At $169, this wearable is $30 cheaper than the Whoop One plan.
The Amazfit Active Max boasts an outstanding 25-day battery life, which is the best of any fitness tracker on this list. If you hate charging your devices, this is a great choice. Plus, that stalwart battery makes it a breeze to track your sleep – some wearables, like the Apple Watch SE, often need to be charged before laying your head down. As long as you charge the Active Max every few weeks, it's quite unlikely to have that problem. This fitness tracker also features 4GB of onboard storage, allowing you to play music directly from the watch or download maps and running, skiing, or cycling routes ahead of time for offline use.
You also get a 1.5-inch AMOLED display on the Amazfit Active Max for viewing heart rate, VO2 Max, calories burned, and more. Plus, it's 5-ATM water-resistant, meaning it can withstand water pressure equivalent to 50 meters and is safe for surface swimming.
How we chose these Whoop alternatives
The selection process for these Whoop alternatives included a variety of factors, namely price, feature set, design, and brand reliability. Every fitness tracker included in this list is cheaper than Whoop's subscription model. They also have features that are close to, or even better than, those provided in the Whoop One plan. Design and brand reliability were also important considerations; these are not the first no-name fitness trackers we spotted on Amazon. We diligently researched and, in many cases, tested these fitness trackers before recommending them.
Our recommendations come from hands-on testing and expert analysis, with our guides, such as 6 Fitness Trackers Under $100 That Actually Work and Every Fitbit Model You Can Buy, Ranked, leading the way. We also took user reviews on retailers like Amazon and Best Buy into account, along with our own reviews of similar products like the Fitbit Air and the Amazfit Active 2.