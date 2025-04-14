Are Cheap Fitness Trackers Accurate? Here's What Reviewers Say
You don't need to spend hundreds to get accurate health data from a fitness tracker. Multiple independent tests and expert reviews suggest that budget-friendly wearables — even those under $50 — can deliver surprisingly reliable readings for basic metrics like heart rate, step count, and sleep tracking.
Devices like the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, Amazfit Band 7, and Fitbit models like - Fitbit Inspire 3 routinely appear in roundups of the best affordable fitness trackers. Reviewers note that despite lacking high-end features like ECG or built-in GPS, these trackers consistently measure steps, sleep quality, and resting heart rate within a close margin of error (up to 4%) when compared to flagship models from Apple, Garmin, and Samsung. In some cases, such as step tracking and SpO2 monitoring, they've held up impressively against watches costing four or five times as much.
Fitness experts also point out that budget models tend to excel in battery life, often lasting 10 to 14 days on a single charge, while some premium smartwatches struggle to last more than two. That's a big win for users who want a low-maintenance fitness tracking device and do not want to deal with charging every night.
Of course, a low price will mean that you don't get several of the high-end features that premium models have. Accuracy also tends to vary by brand and model, and limitations start to show when you dig deeper into more advanced health data.
Where budget trackers succeed and where they fall short
Step counts are typically the strongest category for low-cost fitness bands. Devices like the Amazfit Band 7 and even the cheapest Viido fitness tracker show near-identical daily step totals when compared to Garmin and Fitbit's premium offerings. Heart rate readings at rest and during light activity also remain within a few beats per minute of pricier models, provided the tracker fits snugly, and the sensors are properly calibrated.
Sleep tracking, while generally consistent in recognizing total sleep duration and rough sleep stages, tends to be less detailed. Reviewers note that cheaper bands often miss short wake-ups or fail to distinguish between light and REM sleep accurately. Still, for users looking for general trends, they're more than serviceable.
Where these budget devices often falter is in high-intensity or specialized workout tracking. Most lack built-in GPS, so outdoor runs or bike rides may require pairing with a phone for reliable distance data. Some entry-level models also offer blood oxygen or stress tracking, but results can be inconsistent, especially during movement or exercise.
Why cheap fitness trackers are often enough for most users
While they may not offer every biometric or training metric on the market, entry-level fitness bands deliver something just as valuable: ease of use and lower risk of buyer's remorse. For first-time buyers especially, these models hit the sweet spot. Experts suggest that unless you're a serious endurance athlete or in need of clinical-grade data, advanced features like ECG or race metrics are often unnecessary.
Lower-cost models like the Huawei Band 6 and Fitbit Inspire 2 still track calorie burn, activity duration, and movement goals reliably without overwhelming users with athlete-level data. That's a feature, not a bug. Reviewers have noted that users often buy premium devices only to ignore the more advanced features they paid for. With less friction to use, no daily charging, fewer settings to toggle, and straightforward interfaces, users are more likely to stick with them.
Studies have also shown that the psychological effect of simply seeing your steps or active minutes climb each day has been linked to long-term behavior change and habit formation. Wearing a band that logs workouts, reminds you to move, or prompts step goals can provide just enough nudge to stay active, and that's where budget trackers shine.
That's not to say premium trackers don't have their place. But for anyone starting out or just looking to move more, cheaper fitness bands do more than enough and often with fewer distractions. So, you can easily choose one of the best fitness trackers under $100 to begin your fitness journey instead of going with the high-end ones.