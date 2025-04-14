Are Cheap Fitness Trackers Accurate? Here's What Reviewers Say

You don't need to spend hundreds to get accurate health data from a fitness tracker. Multiple independent tests and expert reviews suggest that budget-friendly wearables — even those under $50 — can deliver surprisingly reliable readings for basic metrics like heart rate, step count, and sleep tracking.

Devices like the Xiaomi Smart Band 9, Amazfit Band 7, and Fitbit models like - Fitbit Inspire 3 routinely appear in roundups of the best affordable fitness trackers. Reviewers note that despite lacking high-end features like ECG or built-in GPS, these trackers consistently measure steps, sleep quality, and resting heart rate within a close margin of error (up to 4%) when compared to flagship models from Apple, Garmin, and Samsung. In some cases, such as step tracking and SpO2 monitoring, they've held up impressively against watches costing four or five times as much.

Fitness experts also point out that budget models tend to excel in battery life, often lasting 10 to 14 days on a single charge, while some premium smartwatches struggle to last more than two. That's a big win for users who want a low-maintenance fitness tracking device and do not want to deal with charging every night.

Of course, a low price will mean that you don't get several of the high-end features that premium models have. Accuracy also tends to vary by brand and model, and limitations start to show when you dig deeper into more advanced health data.