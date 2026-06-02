5 '80s Daily Drivers That Are Vintage Classics Today

The 2020s have seen an undeniable rise in the popularity of vehicles from the 1980s, and it's not hard to see why. If defining classic cars simply by age, any car from the decade would make the cut, as even the newest 1980s cars are now approaching 40 years old — but there's a lot more to the appeal of '80s cars than just their age.

While exotics, high-end speciality cars, and luxury models are likely to become classics no matter their era, one of the great things about '80s vehicles is just how many everyday cars have aged into fun, desirable, and at times, highly valuable classics. Sure, traditional 1980s sports cars enjoy a strong following from collectors and enthusiasts, but for many gearheads, the real appeal lies in the more mainstream machinery from this era.

In other words, we're talking about the '80s cars you'd see stuck in morning traffic or parked outside the shopping mall, and not just those you'd see at race tracks or high-end auto shows. With that in mind, we've rounded up five normal, unpretentious, and once-common daily drivers from the 1980s, ranging from Japanese compacts to hardworking American pickup trucks, that have emerged as desirable classics for many reasons.