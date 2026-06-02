5 '80s Daily Drivers That Are Vintage Classics Today
The 2020s have seen an undeniable rise in the popularity of vehicles from the 1980s, and it's not hard to see why. If defining classic cars simply by age, any car from the decade would make the cut, as even the newest 1980s cars are now approaching 40 years old — but there's a lot more to the appeal of '80s cars than just their age.
While exotics, high-end speciality cars, and luxury models are likely to become classics no matter their era, one of the great things about '80s vehicles is just how many everyday cars have aged into fun, desirable, and at times, highly valuable classics. Sure, traditional 1980s sports cars enjoy a strong following from collectors and enthusiasts, but for many gearheads, the real appeal lies in the more mainstream machinery from this era.
In other words, we're talking about the '80s cars you'd see stuck in morning traffic or parked outside the shopping mall, and not just those you'd see at race tracks or high-end auto shows. With that in mind, we've rounded up five normal, unpretentious, and once-common daily drivers from the 1980s, ranging from Japanese compacts to hardworking American pickup trucks, that have emerged as desirable classics for many reasons.
Honda Civic/CRX
When it comes to regular, inexpensive cars that punch above their weight, the Honda Civic has always been hard to beat, and for many enthusiasts, the Civics from the mid to late 1980s represent the best of the bunch. By the middle of the decade, the Civic — as well as the Honda brand itself — had established itself as a big force in the compact car segment. It was around this point that the Civic began to elevate itself beyond just being a cheap and reliable economy car.
For the 1986 model year, Honda debuted the enthusiast-grade Civic Si hatchback, which borrowed from Honda's Formula 1 engineering to become the first Civic sold with a fuel-injected engine. Though it made just 91 horsepower, the Si's combination of fun and practicality was hard to beat. Though it's evolved significantly since then, the Civic Si name is still a part of Honda's lineup today.
If that wasn't enough, there was also the stylish and distinctive Honda CRX, which took the Civic's underpinnings and repackaged them to create a popular and affordable front-wheel-drive sports car. Things got even better for the Civic and CRX in 1988 when the cars moved to a new platform complete with double-wishbone suspension. Looking back, it's not surprising that these inexpensive, yet fun Hondas would quickly become desirable classics for new generations of enthusiasts.
Chevrolet & GMC Square Body Trucks
Modern pickup trucks dominate the American auto market, but that's not really a new development. Full-size pickups were also very popular in the '80s, regularly topping the sales charts, and the aptly-named General Motors square body was one of the best sellers. These days, the square body has emerged as one of the most desirable classic trucks on the market.
GM's square body trucks were not new when the '80s rolled around, having debuted in 1973. They stuck around until 1987, though, easily making this generation of GM trucks one of the most common and recognizable trucks of the '80s. Of course, it's not just the open-bed pickup trucks that enjoy the square body's appeal. The pickups were sold alongside closely related Chevy Blazer, GMC Jimmy, and Chevy Suburban SUVs, all of which also enjoy strong followings from classic truck enthusiasts.
Today, there's no doubting the popularity of the square body, with high-end, restored, and resto-modded examples capable of fetching big money. The good news, though, is that GM built so many of these trucks in so many different styles that it's still pretty easy to find a decent project without breaking the bank.
Volkswagen Golf
Just as the Volkswagen Beetle is often associated with the 1960s, the Volkswagen Golf, initially sold as the Volkswagen Rabbit in America, is generally seen as a quintessentially 1980s car. Like the Beetle that came before it, the Golf was known as being a car for the everyman — and that appeal extended to car enthusiasts as well, thanks to the legendary hot hatchback GTI version of the Golf.
Volkswagen sold both the first and second generations of the Golf over the course of the '80s, and today both versions are considered bona fide 1980s classics. Not only that, but Mk1 and Mk2 Golfs – especially in GTI form — are some of the most desirable classic, water-cooled Volkswagen models out there.
It may not have been the fastest car of its era, nor one of the most exotic, but the '80s were when the Volkswagen Golf emerged as the generational automotive icon that it is today — and that's why it's such a fitting addition to this list. While the value of the 1980s-era Golf GTI has certainly risen in recent years, it remains one of the more affordable enthusiast classics from this era. Clean examples of a Mk1 or Mk2 GTI can still be had for under $20,000.
Ford Mustang Fox Body
Few American cars define the 1980s quite like the Fox Body Ford Mustang. The venerable Fox platform Mustang debuted for the 1979 model year and was built through 1993, and it's one of the most quintessentially '80s cars out there. Yet with the Fox Body Mustang's modern reputation as an enthusiast icon, we sometimes forget just how common and inexpensive these cars once were.
These cars were everywhere in the 1980s, what with Ford selling more than 2.5 million Fox Body Mustangs during its production run. Thanks to the arrival of electronic fuel injection in the mid '80s, the 5.0-powered Mustang LX and Mustang GT delivered excellent performance for the money. In the years that followed, the used 5.0 Mustang would become the de facto ticket for cheap speed. Ironically, perhaps, it's that longstanding reputation as a budget performance car that's made the Fox Mustang increasingly expensive in today's market.
Yes, Ford built a lot of these cars during the '80s, but as with many inexpensive enthusiast cars, a high percentage of Fox Body Mustangs ended up abused, wrecked, or hacked up beyond repair. All things considered, though, the Fox Body 5.0 Mustang remains a relatively affordable way to enjoy a 1980s performance icon, with solid examples accessible to those with a sub-$30,000 budget.
Toyota Corolla AE86
When it comes to Japanese cars from the 1980s, there aren't many models more iconic than the Toyota AE86. In Japan, the AE86 was a cult favorite that evolved into an undisputed classic, and the car has followed a similar trajectory in the United States. With all the hype around the AE86 today, it's easy to forget how this once-common 1980s Corolla evolved into an automotive icon.
Before the "Initial D" anime and the global rise of the drifting subculture, the AE86 was mostly seen as a simple, inexpensive, rear-drive Toyota Corolla. In the American market, Toyota sold the AE86 Corolla between the 1984 and 1987 model years, with the hot GT-S models packing Toyota's double-overhead cam, fuel-injected 4A-GE engine.
Initially, the AE86 had a small but passionate fan base consisting of budget motorsport enthusiasts and JDM aficionados, but as the car's international fame and recognition grew, so too did its average selling price. Today, the AE86 has become such a generational classic that companies are now producing brand-new reproduction bodies. Toyota, of course, also paid homage to the AE86 with the GR86, a direct callback to the humble AE86s of the 1980s.
Methodology
To compile this list, we focused on popular and desirable 1980s models that were sold in high numbers and represented the more affordable, mainstream side of the automotive market. We selected vehicles that were once common sights as daily drivers on America's roads and highways, with even the more niche selections on this list, like the Toyota Corolla GT-S, being performance variants of common, high-volume models.