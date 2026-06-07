4 Home Depot Yard Tools That Outshine Milwaukee's In Price And Quality
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The Milwaukee tool catalog is vast and features high-quality equipment from a wide range of different areas. Milwaukee makes a heap of niche tools used for specialized tasks, as well as scores of equipment purpose-built to handle the heavy-duty needs of construction sites. But Milwaukee gear is often fairly expensive, and even though the brand has carved out a significant following with its long performance history, Milwaukee tools aren't always going to be the absolute best when comparing all the options available for a particular job.
Outdoor gear designed to tackle cutting, maintenance, and cleanup jobs in the yard is one area of focus where tool users might want to continue searching beyond the Milwaukee brand. The red toolmaker produces some prominent equipment in this category, but there's a fairly wide selection of equipment from other brands that compete with or even outperform Milwaukee's yard tools while also ringing up at a lower price. Home Depot is a great place to shop if you're looking for the best comparisons and bang for your buck. Home Depot carries Milwaukee tools, as well as a smattering of other brands (including some of its in-house options like Husky), allowing you to compare specs and prices directly without having to leave the store or online shopping environment. These four tools offer similar or better experiences than the Milwaukee option while sporting notably lower prices, allowing you to get the job done well and keep a bit more cash in your budget for later.
Skyshalo Extendable Pruning Saw
The Skyshalo Extendable Pruning Saw is available at Home Depot for $85. It far outpaces the Milwaukee 16-Foot Pole Saw Pruner, a tool that can be found at Acme Tools for $140. The pricing discrepancy is significant, especially given the reality that these are not power tools. As a result, the cutting power is largely the same and will rely entirely on your own muscle. The Skyshalo model features a telescoping pole end with eight total detachable pole segments that can be added together quickly to provide up to 27 feet of total reach. The blade features a manganese steel construction with sharp saw teeth and a hooked end for grabbing and pulling material. The head also includes a branch trimmer blade operated by a pull cord.
Milwaukee's pruner features a 1-1/4-inch cut capacity in the movable trimming blade and a carbon steel blade construction. Both utilize fiberglass handles, and either one can be a valuable addition to a garage full of tools to support outdoor landscaping tasks. But Milwaukee's saw is both notably more expensive and delivers a reach more than 10 feet shorter than its alternative. Similarly, the detachable nature of the tool's segments means that users can customize the tool's length for a locked-in reach for every job.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 9-Inch Edger
Ryobi is a major player in the home improvement arena. There are some yard tools from the brand that users suggest avoiding, of course. But the 18V ONE+ 9-Inch Edger isn't one of them. It can be found at Home Depot for $79. The tool can deliver over 25 minutes of runtime when paired with one of Ryobi's small and lightweight 18V ONE+ 2Ah batteries, typically more than enough to handle edging duties around the yard. It offers four positions for a range of cut depths between 0.25 inches and 1.5 inches. The tool also utilizes both a front and rear wheel setup to provide improved stability and control as you go about your edging tasks. The tool's lightweight design and mobile mid-shaft handle make it easy to maneuver and a quick performer as you handle the finishing touches of a lawn care routine.
In contrast, Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Edger can be found at Acme Tools for $349, more than four times the price of its Ryobi counterpart. It also utilizes a smaller, 8-inch edger blade even though the tool promises a larger 2-inch maximum cutting depth. It features a skid guard to protect the underside of the tool during contact with the ground. This is essential since the Milwaukee edger doesn't utilize the same stabilizing wheel design that's present on Ryobi's model. The result is a tool that can be a bit harder to operate, especially for those with less experience handling an edging tool. Coupled with the price difference, the Ryobi model really is something of a no-brainer.
Fiskars 18-Inch D-Handled Pruning Saw
A pruning saw is an important piece of hand-powered equipment for dealing with unruly growth. When the velocity of a chainsaw or other powered tool is unnecessary or a bit of additional precision is required, a tool like the Fiskars 18-Inch D-Handled Pruning Saw is a must. It can be found at Home Depot for $28 and offers fast cutting through large branches. The tool features a power-tooth blade setup, utilizing triple-ground teeth with a razor-sharp edge. This precisely ground geometry allows the saw to cut on both the push and pull stroke for fast waste material removal. The steel blade is hardened for solid durability, as well. Rounding out the tool, this saw is operated via a D-shaped handle for efficient holding and a Softgrip material for enhanced comfort throughout your use.
A tool from Milwaukee that provides a similar experience is the 14-Inch Fixed Blade Pruning Saw. It offers a carbon steel blade and an ergonomic handle (although not the same D-handle sported by the Fiskars model). For these alternative specs and a shorter blade length, you'll pay $50 at Home Depot. This model promises a quadruple-ground tooth layout but makes no claims about the cutting stroke. The tool is a quality option, but at almost twice the price of an excellent pruning saw, it probably doesn't make sense to go this route.
Ridgid 12-Inch Top Handle Chainsaw
Finding the right chainsaw for your needs isn't always the easiest process. Bar length is among the most common holdups when considering options, and you'll generally want to think about the log or limb size you'll typically handle with the tool. A 12-inch chainsaw is the appropriate tool for routine yard cleanup, and many brands offer this common model in their catalogs. Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 12-Inch Top Handle Chainsaw is available at Home Depot for $339, and it delivers some quality features to support heavy-duty cutting needs. The tool offers an 11.5-inch maximum cut diameter, lending nearly the entire bar length to the tool's cutting ability in the process. But it's a bit heavy, and there are better options out there.
The Ridgid 12-Inch Top Handle Chainsaw is a fantastic example of a competitive model that packs a better overall punch. The tool utilizes the same top-handle design and produces a 10-inch maximum cut capacity. That's a bit smaller, but the difference is marginal for saws like these, which are designed to handle routine yardwork and not more in-depth clearance tasks. Ridgid's model can be found at Home Depot for $189, or as a kit featuring a 6.0Ah battery and charger for $269. The bare tool costs almost half as much as the Milwaukee model, and even the fully loaded kit still rings up at a notably lower cost than the Milwaukee saw. This model weighs 7.5 pounds to Milwaukee's nearly 10-pound weight. And since this is a Ridgid tool, you'll get a lifetime service agreement on the tool to cover parts, maintenance, and battery needs.