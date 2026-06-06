6 Of The Most Reliable 3-Cylinder Engines Ever Made

Over the years, the consensus has been that three cylinders don't sound like much. However, that thinking has aged poorly, because manufacturers figured out that fewer cylinders didn't have to mean less performance, and the results have been hard to ignore.

Today's best three-cylinder engines are pulling off things that would have seemed unthinkable not too long ago, like powering hot hatches, SUVs, and even hypercars in different ways, whether through turbochargers or direct injection. Still, three-cylinder engines are not created equal, and for every standout, there are plenty that came and went without leaving much of an impression.

The ones on this list are different, though, because they earned their reputations through years of real-world use, across a wide range of vehicles, and in the hands of everyday drivers and professional tuners. Some of them even rewrote what was thought possible for their displacement class, while some kept going long after their peers had retired. Without saying much, the list covers the most reliable three-cylinder engines ever made, both on paper and in practice.