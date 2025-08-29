Who Makes Mini Cooper Engines And Are They The Same As BMW's?

In the late 1990s, BMW (through Rover) and Chrysler were looking to develop a new series of engines that would ultimately power Mini and Chrysler models through the early 2000s. This venture concluded with a new factory in Curitiba, Brazil, and an engine family named Tritec. The Tritec series of engines was used in Mini Cooper models and shared with the Chrysler PT Cruiser and the Chinese Chery A15.

After BMW decided not to renew the contract with Tritec, it partnered with PSA for the Prince series of engines, which was used in both BMW and Mini models until 2014, when it was gradually discontinued in favor of the newer BMW-designed B37, B38, and B48 engine family. The B48 debuted with the 2014 Mini Cooper S, and today many cars rely on BMW's B48, including higher-performance Mini Cooper and BMW models, the Morgan Plus Four, and even the new Toyota Supra. Even though the BMW B48 indeed has its share of common problems, it is one of BMW's most well-regarded engines.

The B37 diesel engine is used for diesel Mini models, while the three-cylinder B38 powers base Mini and BMW models. Out of these three eras of Mini Cooper engines, the Tritec engine was used almost exclusively by Mini, while the Prince was shared among BMW, Mini, Peugeot, and Citroën models. Lastly, the BMW B-Series of engines is fully embraced by both BMW and Mini.