Common Problems With The BMW B48 Engine (According To Owners)

The B48 is one of BMW's most well-regarded engines. It launched in 2014 as a replacement for the 241-horsepower BMW N20 and N26 engines and soon became a staple for BMW, powering cars and SUVs from nearly every part of its product line. The B48 engine is also used in non-BMW vehicles like the Morgan Plus Four, Toyota Supra 2.0, and 2025 Mini Cooper S. The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four gas mill is part of BMW's Modular B-Series engine family which includes three-, four-, and six-cylinder engines. That means it shares many similarities with the ever-popular 3.0-liter BMW B58 inline-six despite having two fewer cylinders and a corresponding smaller displacement. The two powerplants have the same bore (82 mm) and stroke (94.6 mm) while boasting a displacement of 500cc per cylinder. Both also have a closed-deck block designs and are fitted with direct injection technology as well as BMW's dual-VANOS variable valve timing and Valvetronic variable valve lift technologies.

Advertisement

However, the smaller B48's appeal lies primarily with its relatively affordable price and ability to keep fuel costs low while still being punchy enough, with up to 312 horsepower on tap. As with the B58, the B48 is versatile and has great tuning potential. There's also very little wrong with the engine in terms of reliability on the whole, as owners often praise it for being dependable. Despite the B48's well-earned reputation for reliability, owners have reported potentially expensive problems, particularly with the oil filter housing and some cooling system components.