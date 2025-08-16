3 Car Brands Owned By BMW

The three car brands owned by BMW are MINI, BMW, and Rolls-Royce. These three brands cover a very wide range. MINI makes smaller, entry-level, but upscale vehicles. BMW has a large number of vehicles, which start at relatively affordable prices but end up in the stratosphere. Rolls-Royce makes the ultimate in high-end vehicles for the fraction of the 1% who can afford them. When viewed this way, the BMW Group of car brands hits nearly every price point. This progression starts with the entry-level Mini Cooper at $29,500 MSRP (plus $1,175 destination and handling fee) and proceeds through the BMW lineup that goes from $39,600 MSRP for the 2 Series Gran Coupe to $160,500 MSRP for the XM SUV. It tops out with the most expensive Rolls-Royce, the Phantom EWB (Extended Wheelbase) at $595,000 MSRP. The BMW and Rolls-Royce prices are estimates and do not include destination and handling fees, so for the final price, please contact your selected dealer.

Both MINI and Rolls-Royce had extensive histories before they became part of the BMW Group. While MINI had been part of the Rover Group until its purchase by BMW in 1994, Rolls-Royce cars and aero engines had been a division of the Vickers Group, which sold the Rolls-Royce automotive brand to BMW in 1998 with an effective date of January 1, 2003. For more on the parent company BMW, here's what BMW stands for (and the history behind the name).