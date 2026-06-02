5 Devices You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Charge With Your iPhone

Apple shifted to USB-C from the Lightning port with the launch of the iPhone 15, bringing iPhone users to a world that was finally on the same page. Sure, the devices initially couldn't charge as fast, but when Apple implements something, it often brings an interesting twist to it. Instead of slapping in a regular USB-C port, Apple decided to make it a versatile energy source.

If you own an iPhone 15 or above, your smartphone is both a battery-consuming device and one that can charge other devices. If you have a USB-C cable sitting in your bag, your iPhone automatically becomes a portable charging source. Unfortunately, not in the wireless sense, which Samsung and other Android phones have been doing for years.

According to Apple, any iPhone 15 or later can deliver up to 4.5 watts through its USB-C port to charge compatible devices. That may not sound like a lot, but when something crucial is dying with no power source nearby, this could come in handy.

While the output won't replace a dedicated wall-charger or those super-fast power banks, it is a practical inclusion that iPhones were missing out on. However, the question is, which devices can you charge using an iPhone?