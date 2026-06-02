5 Devices You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Charge With Your iPhone
Apple shifted to USB-C from the Lightning port with the launch of the iPhone 15, bringing iPhone users to a world that was finally on the same page. Sure, the devices initially couldn't charge as fast, but when Apple implements something, it often brings an interesting twist to it. Instead of slapping in a regular USB-C port, Apple decided to make it a versatile energy source.
If you own an iPhone 15 or above, your smartphone is both a battery-consuming device and one that can charge other devices. If you have a USB-C cable sitting in your bag, your iPhone automatically becomes a portable charging source. Unfortunately, not in the wireless sense, which Samsung and other Android phones have been doing for years.
According to Apple, any iPhone 15 or later can deliver up to 4.5 watts through its USB-C port to charge compatible devices. That may not sound like a lot, but when something crucial is dying with no power source nearby, this could come in handy.
While the output won't replace a dedicated wall-charger or those super-fast power banks, it is a practical inclusion that iPhones were missing out on. However, the question is, which devices can you charge using an iPhone?
AirPods, iPad and, Apple Watch
If you are deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem, this feature will feel extra useful. You can use your iPhone to top up your dying AirPods or Apple Watch and charge them enough until you get to an actual charger. Additionally, now that your iPhone allows you to charge other devices using its USB-C port, you can leave additional clutter behind during your next road trip or flight.
Imagine the plight of a user who just boarded a five-hour flight only to find that their AirPods are dead. In this scenario, as detailed in our guide on charging AirPods with an iPhone, all you need to have is an appropriate cable to connect your AirPods case directly to your iPhone. Whether you are using a USB-C to USB-C wire for the latest models or a USB-C to Lightning cable for older versions, the power transfer is seamless and efficient enough to get you through a long flight.
The same convenience extends to your Apple Watch and iPad. Apple highlighted the functionality during the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro, framing it as a convenience that Mac users have enjoyed for years. The devices communicate instantly to determine which has the lower battery percentage, ensuring that the power flows in the correct direction, basically to the one that desperately needs it.
Another iPhone
Here's one that catches people off guard: You can charge your iPhone with another iPhone. Not wirelessly or at the maximum speed, but through a standard USB-C cable at a sufficient speed. If you have a friend whose phone is about to die and you have a cable, you can share battery in real-time — no power bank needed. I did this during my recent trip to London. While waiting for the flight, my phone's battery was about to die, and with no power bank in my bag, I connected a USB-C cable to my wife's iPhone and the other end to my phone, and voila! My iPhone started charging.
Do note that the one with more battery will charge the other one with a low battery. You cannot override this. You will get around 4 watts of output power, which is sufficient enough to extend a dying iPhone's battery to about 20-30 minutes. If you want to charge an older iPhone, for instance, an iPhone 14 or earlier, then you need to specifically have the USB-C to Lightning cable. It works right out of the box, and you don't need to toggle on any settings; the hardware does the heavy lifting by itself.
The bidirectional charging feature is one of the many reasons why upgrading your daily driver to an iPhone 15 or later makes more sense than ever. If you happen to have any of the iPhone 17 series phones, the larger internal battery and advanced power management create a device that has enough juice to share.
A power bank
However absurd it may sound, instead of the other way around, you can charge a power bank with your iPhone. Now, you may ask why I would need to charge my power bank from an iPhone? Well, that is the fascinating reality of how advanced power accessories manage electrical current in 2026.
Apple did not advertise this feature, and people started noticing it soon after the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Users claimed that upon connecting an iPhone to a power bank, the power bank started drawing power from the iPhone. To make sure that this works intentionally, you need to make sure that the power bank that you have supports Power Delivery (PD) or reverse wired charging via USB-C. On top of this, your power bank needs to support a USB-C port that accepts input, which most modern ones do. As pointed out by SlashGear's guide on the best MagSafe battery packs for iPhones, port labelling on the box matters the most.
The same was demonstrated by a YouTube channel called DavisFangTech, where he is seen successfully getting the MagSafe charger charged by his iPhone. While the use cases here are limited and it doesn't make much sense, but its something that your iPhone can do.
An Android phone
The universal adoption of standardized USB-C charging lets you easily charge an Android phone using an iPhone. All you need is an iPhone 15 or newer model, a USB-C cable, and an Android phone. Charging happens instantly, no caveats, no compatibility issues.
The USB Power Delivery protocols that govern modern electronics are the reason behind this handshake. When you connect an iPhone to a Samsung, Google, or a OnePlus phone, they leave aside their historic rivalry and treat each other as any other device, one with more power and one with less. The phone with a higher battery percentage will share power with the one with less charge, requiring no third-party applications, specialized cables, or adapters.
Since the output is capped at 4.5 watts, don't expect super-fast charging in a few minutes. However, in emergencies, getting something from 3% to 15% in 20 minutes can make an enormous difference. It is a good reminder that just having a charging cable can also help you get your devices charged from each other without worrying about carrying a power bank.
Any USB-C device
The iPhone's USB-C port can essentially charge anything that accepts USB Power Delivery. In 2026, that means a wide range of everyday gadgets. This includes USB-C headphones, e-readers like Kindle or Kobo, small Bluetooth speakers, portable gaming controllers, and wireless earbuds from any brand. If the device charges over USB-C, then your iPhone can charge it; it is that easy.
While the charging speed is limited, you will not feel worried if you don't carry a power bank with you. Of course, this is not meant for gadgets that demand serious power. But small gadgets with small batteries can take advantage of this feature. I myself use my wife's iPhone 17 Pro to charge my earphones whenever we go on a trip, because I keep forgetting to charge my devices up. Ever since Apple shifted to a universal standard with USB-C on iPhones, the iPhone is no longer just a device you charge. It has become a device that can charge other devices.
However, it is important to understand the limitations of the 4-watt ceiling before you try to power your entire mobile office. While technically you can plug a standard cable into a high-power draw device like a laptop, you should tone down your expectations. In most cases your iPhone won't charge the laptop, and even if you manage to do so the process will take agonizingly long that it simply won't be worth the efforts.