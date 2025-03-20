Can You Charge Your AirPods Using Your iPhone? Here's What You Need To Know

Apple's decision to drop the 3.5mm headphone jack on the iPhone was met with plenty of criticism. The first generation AirPods were revealed alongside this iPhone as an instant solution, and nearly a decade later, Apple's AirPods are one of the most popular Bluetooth accessories on the market. We've seen several iterations of them over the years, including the in-ear style AirPods Pro that have been hailed as one of the best noise cancellation earbuds you can buy.

Advertisement

AirPods have also gained several new features, such as Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness, or the precision tracking tech that makes it easy for you to locate your misplaced AirPods using an iPhone. Another useful addition that made its way to the AirPods lineup is wireless charging. This makes it effortless to place your AirPods case on top of a Qi-certified wireless charger — no cables, no fuss. Certain models even come with MagSafe charging, allowing you to stick them on top of wireless chargers even quicker.

The AirPods have decent battery life and remain charged when in their charging case. Despite this, it's not uncommon for you to inadvertently start your day with a pair of AirPods that are completely drained. In such cases, you should be delighted to know that you can top them back up using your iPhone — but not without a few asterisks, in classic Apple fashion.

Advertisement