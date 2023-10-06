The Surprising Reason Your iPhone 15's USB-C Isn't As Fast As It Could Be

Apple's switch away from the Lightning port and embrace of the USB Type-C wasn't always on the brand's card, but now that it's here, there are some caveats. The iPhone 15 Pro has a USB 3 port that allows up to 10Gbps transfer rate, while the iPhone 15 and its Plus variant are limited to a slow USB 2.0 standard port. One might think that Apple kept the distinction to widen the gulf between the Pro line-up and the mainline models, but a teardown suggests that Apple was held back by technical issues.

The folks over at iFixit gave the teardown and microscopic analysis treatment for the iPhone 15 and discovered that the USB-C limitations are tied to the circuit board architecture. To put it precisely, it was the chip powering the phone and the integrated controller that proved to bothersome. "Integrating the USB-C controller was a particular challenge for Apple in the 15 and 15 Plus models because they lack the advanced A17 and its integrated USB-C controller," writes the iFixit team.