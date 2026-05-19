Ryobi Days 2026 Is Here: 5 Tool Deals You Don't Want To Miss
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Home Depot has become a veritable one-stop shop for any DIYer, worksite professional, or landscaping enthusiast in need. These days, the home improvement chain offers its shoppers far more than just the raw materials needed to tackle small-time construction projects and heavy-duty yard work, carrying a full line of appliances, grills, outdoor furniture, interior and exterior lighting features, and, of course, almost every Ryobi branded power tool you can think of.
In fact, The Home Depot is the only brick-and-mortar outlet in which you can purchase the increasingly popular brand of power tools. That fact alone has made the retailer one of the hottest shopping spots for fans of the Techtronic Industries-owned company.
That is particularly true on any occasion in which The Home Depot might be running a sale on the more desirable tools in the Ryobi lineup. If you are a fan of the brand and looking to add to your Ryobi tools arsenal, Memorial Day Weekend is a pretty good time to head out to your local Home Depot store, or at least check out its online outlet. That's because its annual Ryobi Days sales event is under way, and yes, there are some big time savings available to those in need of the brand's 18V One+ products and accessories. There are, in fact, too many deals to list here, so we decided instead to showcase just a few of the can't-miss sales featured in this year's event.
One+ High Performance Battery 2-Pack with Buy One Get One Options
The Home Depot's Ryobi Days sales event includes quite a few BOGO deals. Some of those deals are, naturally, more tool-specific than others, and many of them either start with, or include some sort of battery extras included. This ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Battery Kit actually starts with batteries, however, and includes one High Performance 4 Ah power pack along with one High Performance 2 Ah power pack with a charging station for just $99.
Folks who have experience with Ryobi's 18V One+ line know that you often need more than a single battery to accomplish bigger jobs. You also know that those High Performance batteries can be expensive, making this $99 set desirable to One+ users even before the "Get One Free" part of the equation.
The deal is even better when you get a look at the items The Home Depot is including as the "Get One" options. Those 18V add-on tools include a Compact Workshop Blower, a Cordless Hedge Trimmer, a 250 CFM Leaf Blower, a Cordless LED Spotlight, a Cordless Reciprocating Saw, an Oscillating Multi Tool, a 5-inch Random Orbit Sander, a 4 1/2-inch Angle Grinder, a 7 1/2-inch Whisper Series Fan, a Cordless Jigsaw, a Handheld Wet/Dry Vacuum, a Dual Function Inflator/Deflator, and a 2-pack of 4-inch Clamp Fans.
ONE+ 18V 13 in. Cordles Trimmer with Battery, Charger, and FREE Leaf Blower
Apart from those Buy One, Get One Free deals, The Home Depot's Ryobi Days sale is also featuring a few deals that merely package a pair of lawn care tools together for one low price. In this section of the Ryobi Days deals, the pairing that appeals to you will, of course, depend a bit on your own needs regarding what gear you already have stored away in your garage or shed. But most of these two-for-one options include at least Ryobi's 13-inch String Trimmer, one 2 Ah 18V battery with charger, and are priced at $99.
For the record, that tool itself typically retails for about that much, and does not tend to include a battery or charger. So, if you need a trimmer, it's a good deal no matter what tool you pair it with. While other options include items like a hedge trimmer, jigsaw, and shop fan, we're highlighting the package that includes a leaf blower, because we sincerely feel a leaf blower is as invaluable a tool as you can have in your yard care regiment.
Though it doesn't provide quite as much kick as some of Ryobi's other blowers, the 18V blower included is solid enough in its own right, and provides upward of 250 CFM and 90 MPH of airflow to users. That should be more than enough to clear grass, clippings, and dry leaves from your lawn and hard scapes.
ONE+ HP 18V 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Free with Purchase of 18V Battery Pack
An impact wrench is, perhaps, not the sort of power tool that the average Joe is gonna need in their arsenal. If, however, you enjoy spending weekends in the garage tinkering with a project car, or regularly deal with bolts on heavy machinery, it's about as essential a tool as you can have, as they are designed to loosen and tighten the fasteners you run into in such work.
Ryobi's 18V 1/2-inch Impact Wrench is a pretty well-liked tool too, with users rating it at 4.8-stars out of 5 on its Home Depot product page. The impact wrench is capable of producing 3,200 IPM and its brushless motor delivers up to 600 ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque and 450 ft.-lbs. of fastening torque to users. It is, however, not a particularly cheap tool, fronting a $179 price tag if you purchase it individually.
If you shop the Ryobi Days sales event, you can actually get this impact wrench for free, though you will technically need to spend just under $200 to claim it at no additional charge. The good news is that the required $199 spend will net you a trio of Ryobi's 18V High Performance One+ battery packs. That kit includes two 4 Ah battery packs and one 2 Ah battery pack, as well as a charging station that will keep them all powered up and ready for action. Those additional batteries could be game-changing in your One+ setup.
ONE+ HP 18V 2-Tool Drill/Driver Kit with Batteries, Charger, and Bag
In the class of tools that everyone can use either at home or on the job site, drills and drivers are pretty high on the list. By that standard, anyone who's yet to add such a device to their own tool kit should be interested to know that The Home Depot's Ryobi Days sale includes a kit that features both a Brushless 18V Power Drill and a Brushless 18V Impact Driver for the price of $179.
The kit also comes with a pair of 2 Ah High Performance battery packs so you can use each driver at the same time, along with a charging station to keep the power packs charged up and at the ready when you need them. On top of that, the kit even includes a sleek Ryobi branded tool bag so you can carry both devices along with you wherever your work site might be.
That is a lot of goodies for the cost, and if you're on the hunt for a powerful new drill and impact driver, this deal is hard to overlook. As for the tools themselves, the drill features a 2-speed gearbox that can produce 0-700 or 0-2,150 RPM and up to 850 in-lbs. of torque. Meanwhile, the impact driver's variable speed trigger provides up to 2,900 RPM with the motor pushing the torque up to 2,200 in-lbs. Those numbers should be more than enough to tackle almost any job you might encounter in or around the house.
ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
If you're looking for a legit "bang for your buck" sort of deal, you'd be hard-pressed to find one quite as good as this 6-Tool 18V Cordless Combo Kit. Yes, you read that correctly, this kit includes 6 different power tools from Ryobi's 18V One+ lineup, which makes its $199.00 sticker price a little hard to believe. That's even more true when you factor in that the kit also includes a rechargeable 4 Ah 18V battery pack, a charging station, and even a handy Ryobi carrying case.
As for the tools included in the kit, it comes with one 18V 1/2-inch Drill/Driver, one 1/4-inch 18V Impact Driver, one 18V Multi Tool, one 5 1/2-inch 18V Circular Saw, one 18V Reciprocating Saw, and one 280 Lumens 18V LED Light. Now, if you've already put together a home tool kit with all the essentials, and are looking to expand to more job-specific tools, this is a very good place to start. According to The Home Depot, the kit is also a steal at under $200, with the retailer pricing the individual items and accessories included at a total of $554.
If you need some extra incentive, the tools in this kit are also backed by Ryobi's 3-year manufacturer's warranty. Frankly, the lone knock against this kit is that it only comes with 1 battery. But if you've already got 18V One+ gear in our garage, those batteries can power these tools too.