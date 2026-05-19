Ryobi Days 2026 Is Here: 5 Tool Deals You Don't Want To Miss

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Home Depot has become a veritable one-stop shop for any DIYer, worksite professional, or landscaping enthusiast in need. These days, the home improvement chain offers its shoppers far more than just the raw materials needed to tackle small-time construction projects and heavy-duty yard work, carrying a full line of appliances, grills, outdoor furniture, interior and exterior lighting features, and, of course, almost every Ryobi branded power tool you can think of.

In fact, The Home Depot is the only brick-and-mortar outlet in which you can purchase the increasingly popular brand of power tools. That fact alone has made the retailer one of the hottest shopping spots for fans of the Techtronic Industries-owned company.

That is particularly true on any occasion in which The Home Depot might be running a sale on the more desirable tools in the Ryobi lineup. If you are a fan of the brand and looking to add to your Ryobi tools arsenal, Memorial Day Weekend is a pretty good time to head out to your local Home Depot store, or at least check out its online outlet. That's because its annual Ryobi Days sales event is under way, and yes, there are some big time savings available to those in need of the brand's 18V One+ products and accessories. There are, in fact, too many deals to list here, so we decided instead to showcase just a few of the can't-miss sales featured in this year's event.