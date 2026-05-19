5 DIY Car Maintenance Projects You Can Get Done Even In A Small Garage

Whether you're an experienced wrencher or are just learning the ropes, there are a lot of car maintenance tasks that you can perform in the comfort of your garage. But what if you have a limited space — less than two cars' worth, for example, or maybe even just a single-car garage with barely enough room to lie down? Well, you can still perform the majority of basic maintenance tasks, so long as you're willing to get under the car.

In this article, we'll list some DIY projects you can do even with limited space. How limited, exactly? Well, that depends on a couple of factors, but let's say that you have enough room to fit the car in the garage, open the garage door, and have some driveway outside the door to lie down on if necessary. In other words, all of these jobs can be done without getting under your car's sides, just the end that's pointing outward.

We'll also arrange these tasks by complexity, starting from easy to challenging. Of course, your mileage may vary here depending on your experience and the car itself; DIY maintenance on a classic car you're daily driving will probably be much simpler than a modern European luxury saloon. Likewise, getting underneath an SUV might not require a jack at all. Let's dive in and talk about what needs doing, why these tasks are important, and what tools you'll need to get them done in confined spaces.