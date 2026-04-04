How To Clean Your Car's Reusable Air Filter For Better Performance

When it comes to routine car maintenance, many motorists overlook the air filter. It often gets overshadowed by things like oil changes, fluid top-ups, or even seasonal tire swaps for those who experience winters. Of course, there are many ways to make your car run more smoothly. But your engine is always breathing air, whether aggressively while darting through traffic or while idling in the driveway. If you think about it, your car's engine is like a giant air pump requiring large volumes of clean air. Without this, it can't burn gas cleanly and efficiently.

Changing an air filter comes with key benefits, helping ensure combustion remains clean. While some manufacturers make disposable filters meant to be discarded when dirty, there are also reusable options available. Brands like K&N and AEM make renowned air filters meant to be washed, dried, re-oiled, and reinstalled by handy drivers or mechanics. According to K&N Engineering, their drop-in replacement filters can go for 50,000 miles under normal highway driving conditions before requiring cleaning. Keeping that filter clean ensures proper airflow and protects your engine's internals. But how do you actually clean these filters, to keep your engine breathing the cleanest air?