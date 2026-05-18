5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Ford Mustang Boss 429

Few muscle cars are pricier and more exclusive than the 1969-1970 Boss 429 Mustang, and for good reason. Ford built just 1,358 units of this exceptionally fast, handsome, and prestigious car, which means that values have gone through the roof. As of March 2026, the average price for a Boss 429, according to Classic.com, is an eye-watering $358,681.

That money gets you one of the most iconic Mustangs ever built, and it's not just for show. These were serious cars built for serious purposes, and the Boss 429 was a Mustang with a NASCAR-derived racing V8 forcefully crammed under the hood. Ford rated this 429 cubic-inch V8 at 375 hp, though the engine's actual output is rumored to be in the 500-hp range. Now, it's still a lot of money, no matter how impressive the engine is, but those high prices also mean that you're spoiled for choice if you want to go for a less expensive alternative.

We're still talking about high-end muscle cars here, with some examples being so rare that you won't find them in any dealer brochure of the day. But the basic principle is the same: These are cars that fulfill a similar role to the Boss 429 — a racing muscle car with license plates — but cost significantly less. You'll still pay six figures for these, but some entries might surprise you regardless.