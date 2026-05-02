Displacement Vs Compression Ratio: How Does Each Impact Your Engine's Power?

If there's one question that's forever on the lips of car enthusiasts, it's how much horsepower an engine makes. Answering that question is deceptively complicated, however, because of what the term "horsepower" means. Horsepower is the result of a wide range of factors, but the gist of it is that it's a measure of how much work can be done in a certain amount of time. The more work performed in a shorter time, the more horsepower. Engines do this work through controlled explosions in a combustion chamber, and displacement and compression ratio both directly impact this process.

To elaborate further, an engine's displacement is measured by the engine's bore and stroke. What does this mean? Simply put, bore is how wide the cylinder is, while stroke is how long the piston moves up and down. Plug those numbers into the formula to find the area of a cylinder, then multiply that by the number of cylinders, and you have your displacement. The bigger the displacement, the more air the engine moves in a single piston stroke, which means more power.

Next, we look at the compression ratio. All that air is sealed off by the valvetrain closing and compressed by the piston forcing its way up. The difference in volume between the bottom and top is the compression ratio – for instance, a 10:1 compression ratio means the volume goes from ten spaces to one. The higher the compression ratio, the more air is in a given volume, which also means more power. Of course, it's a bit more complicated than that in both cases, so let's break this down further.