Bore Vs Stroke: How Does Each Impact Your Engine's Power?

There's a common phrase in the automotive sphere: "There's no replacement for displacement." But what does that mean, exactly? Well, an engine's displacement is measured by the volume of the collective combustion chambers — in a V6, for instance, it's all six cylinders' combined volume. In mathematics, we get the volume of a cylinder by two main factors: how wide is it, and how tall is it? Translated into engine terms, that's bore and stroke.

In a phrase, an engine's bore is how wide the cylinder is, and the stroke is how far the piston travels up and down. Combine the two to get that cylinder's volume, and multiply it by the cylinder count to get the engine's total displacement. Sounds simple enough, right? Yes and no — there's actually a substantial difference in how bore and stroke affects an engine's power output.

The inside of an engine is a complex, violent place, with the forces of combustion pushing down on a metal beam with tremendous pressure. This creates momentum; the piston then imparts torque on the crankshaft, transitioning the up-down motion into rotational motion and making power. It's fairly intuitive that the wider the piston and the further it travels, the more power it generates — bigger engines produce bigger power, after all. But there is a lot of underlying physics at play here, which we'll get into in this article. For simplicity's sake, you can take away that an engine with a wider bore has more horsepower than torque; and an engine with a longer stroke has more torque than horsepower. How exactly does that work, though? Let's dive into it.