10 Professional-Grade Tools You Can Find At Harbor Freight

With more than 1,600 stores in its network, most DIYers won't have to drive far to find their nearest Harbor Freight. Increasingly, the chain has become an appealing place to shop for budget-conscious professionals too, with Harbor Freight offering a range of higher quality pro-oriented brands alongside its classic DIY lines. These professional Harbor Freight brands undercut many of their big-brand competitors on price, but that doesn't mean that they compromise on either performance or durability.

In fact, the opposite can be true: In some cases, Harbor Freight's professional-oriented tools can even exceed their big-brand competitors' performance in real-world independent testing. These 10 tools are just a very small selection from the retailer's current range of professional-grade products, with each one boasting a spec sheet that matches or exceeds similarly-oriented tools from big-name brands. Many of them have been benchmarked against market-leading professional products from Milwaukee, Snap-On, and DeWalt, and have matched or even beaten those rivals.