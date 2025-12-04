Harbor Freight's $250 Air Impact Wrench Outperforms Snap-On's $1,250 Rival In YouTube Test

Snap-On tools don't come cheap, but users say they're worth it because of their power, durability, and the fact that many of the brand's products are made in the USA. Still, a $1,250 price tag for a Snap-On impact wrench is enough to make anyone question if the brand can really justify its price premium. To test its power, the Torque Test Channel pitted Snap-On's MG1250 3/4 inch impact wrench against a $250 Harbor Freight Earthquake 3/4 inch impact wrench, and surprisingly, the Harbor Freight tool came out slightly ahead of its big-name rival.

In a five-second torque test, the Snap-On delivered 739 ft-lb of torque, while the Earthquake hit a peak of 767 ft-lb of torque. A fifteen-second "best-case scenario" test also handed the Earthquake another win, with the Harbor Freight tool hitting a maximum of 1,046 ft-lb of torque compared to the Snap-On tool's 1,016 ft-lb. In that test, both the Snap-On and Earthquake tools were beaten by a DeWalt impact wrench, which hit a peak of 1,167 ft-lb of torque.

In other tests, the Earthquake performed similarly to the Snap-On tool. The Earthquake's power and affordable price tag saw the channel rank it as their highest-scoring impact wrench to date, with the Snap-On taking third place in the channel's rankings behind the DeWalt DCF964.