Harbor Freight's Newest Auger Has Double The Power Of Ryobi's
An auger is one of those tools that you might think you can get by without ever owning. If you're installing a fence or planting a row of large plants, however, you'll probably get tired of digging holes with a shovel really fast. Augers can make quick work of these tasks, saving you time and preventing backaches. Gas-powered augers have been the standard for these kinds of jobs for a long time, since driving a large auger bit to create wide holes in compact dirt requires quite a bit of torque. However, lithium-ion battery-powered tools have been making major strides in recent years, and new models are coming out all the time. In fact, those who are looking to whip their yard into shape come spring might be interested in what Harbor Freight has just added to its catalog.
Harbor Freight has recently launched a brand new Atlas 80V Brushless Cordless Auger that boasts some pretty impressive specs. In fact, the company's product page invites shoppers to compare the tool to the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Cordless Earth Auger, which is sold at the competing Home Depot retail outlets. These tools aren't just comparable, however. The Atlas model offers double the power at a fraction of the price. Those who are interested in this machine might want to know a bit more about what kind of specs it has, what it comes with, and how those details compare to what Ryobi is offering.
Atlas vs Ryobi: pricing, batteries, and extras
One of the first major differences that you'll notice between the two models is the price. The Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Cordless Earth Auger retails for $369, while you can get the Atlas 80V Brushless Cordless Auger for just $289.99. The second thing you'll likely notice is that the Atlas is powered by an 80V battery while the Ryobi is powered by a 40V battery. This dramatic difference in power output has a serious impact on performance, but it also changes the pricing dynamic a bit since neither tool comes with a battery.
At full MSRP, an Atlas 80V 4Ah battery costs $249 while a Ryobi 40V 4Ah battery costs $149. That means those who aren't already invested in a battery system will actually end up spending $20 more on the Atlas model versus the Ryobi one if they're buying both the tools and the batteries at full price. That said, those who've already purchased the Harbor Freight Atlas electric lawn mower or one of the brands other 80V tools may find more savings at Harbor Freight.
That isn't the only value difference between them, though. Both of these tools come with an included auger bit. The Atlas comes with a 6-inch dual flute auger bit, and the Ryobi comes with an 8-inch dirt bit. This is significant as auger bits can be quite expensive when you get into the larger sizes. Ryobi's 8-inch bit may add more value than Harbor Freight's 6-inch one. That said, standard 4x4 fence posts should be set in a 12-inch hole, so depending on what you intend to use it for, you may end up wanting to invest in a larger auger either way.
Atlas vs Ryobi: specs
Value and add-ons are certainly worth considering, but the main area where these two models stand apart is in terms of specs. Ryobi's model reportedly features a brushless motor, forward and reverse functions, three separate speeds, and an anti-kickback system. The brand is a bit vague in its power output scaling. It claims that the 40V Auger has "30% more torque than [the] average gas unit," and that it's able to dig over 25 holes per charge when using a 40V 4Ah battery. However, it doesn't utilize any specific measurements or state what size gas unit it is comparing to.
While we might not have any quantitative measurements for the Ryobi model, you can likely expect that the extra juice from the more powerful 80V battery will really make an impact on the Harbor Freight auger's performance. The Atlas Auger boasts 70 lb-ft of torque, and the brand claims that the tool can cut up to 54 holes per charge. While its battery and auger size are not stated, this tool's motor is also brushless, and it comes with anti-kickback tech, a forward and reverse trigger, and ergonomic handles.
There don't appear to have been any reviews of the new Atlas 80V Auger on the Harbor Freight website just yet. However, preliminary remarks on Reddit state concerns over the tool's less than impressive 90-day warranty. One commenter also remarked that the Harbor Freight Predator Gas Earth Auger/Post Hole Digger is cheaper and doesn't require the additional $250 battery.