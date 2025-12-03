Harbor Freight's Newest Auger Has Double The Power Of Ryobi's

One of the first major differences that you'll notice between the two models is the price. The Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Cordless Earth Auger retails for $369, while you can get the Atlas 80V Brushless Cordless Auger for just $289.99. The second thing you'll likely notice is that the Atlas is powered by an 80V battery while the Ryobi is powered by a 40V battery. This dramatic difference in power output has a serious impact on performance, but it also changes the pricing dynamic a bit since neither tool comes with a battery.

At full MSRP, an Atlas 80V 4Ah battery costs $249 while a Ryobi 40V 4Ah battery costs $149. That means those who aren't already invested in a battery system will actually end up spending $20 more on the Atlas model versus the Ryobi one if they're buying both the tools and the batteries at full price. That said, those who've already purchased the Harbor Freight Atlas electric lawn mower or one of the brands other 80V tools may find more savings at Harbor Freight.

That isn't the only value difference between them, though. Both of these tools come with an included auger bit. The Atlas comes with a 6-inch dual flute auger bit, and the Ryobi comes with an 8-inch dirt bit. This is significant as auger bits can be quite expensive when you get into the larger sizes. Ryobi's 8-inch bit may add more value than Harbor Freight's 6-inch one. That said, standard 4x4 fence posts should be set in a 12-inch hole, so depending on what you intend to use it for, you may end up wanting to invest in a larger auger either way.