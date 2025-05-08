How Much Does The Electric Harbor Freight Lawn Mower Cost & What Are Some Of Its Features?
One of Harbor Freight's main draws is the various tools it carries for a multitude of different functions and niches. For example, if you're looking to whip your lawn into shape, the chain carries a variety of different lawn care tools like string trimmers, hedge shears, various chainsaws, and lawn mowers. Somewhat surprisingly, Harbor Freight only actually sells one kind of lawn mower, specifically the 21-inch self-propelled mower from one of its in-house brands, Atlas.
Despite technically being a store-brand product, this mower is fully loaded, equipped with all the necessary features for tackling an unruly lawn. In addition to being self-propelled, which reduces your exertion while using it, it's also completely battery-powered, which means no loud motor noises or smelly fumes while you're operating it. This mower runs for $269.99 at Harbor Freight, which is at least $200 cheaper than similar mowers available from other hardware chains. It is worth noting, though, that the 80V Atlas battery packs necessary to run it are not included with purchase. One 2.5Ah 80V battery pack costs $139.99.
The Atlas mower is self-propelling with a two-battery capacity
The 21-inch Atlas self-propelled mower utilizes a brushless motor powered by 80V Atlas battery packs. There is room for two packs under the hood, though technically, only one pack is actually drawn from at a time. When the first pack runs dry, the mower automatically switches to the second pack to maintain uptime. With the combined capacities of two 80V battery packs, you can get up to 80 minutes of continuous runtime out of this mower.
The self-propulsion function is controlled via a variable-speed rear-wheel drive, which allows you to tweak the speed at which the mower proceeds. When you have it where you want it, the cruise control switch makes it easier to keep operating at that speed. In addition to its speed, you can also control the height at which the mower cuts — using the height adjustment lever, you can adjust the mower to one of seven pre-set heights to control how tall you want your grass to be.
One of the more distinctive features of this mower is its automatic load-sensing functionality. A built-in sensor automatically detects how thick the surface you're moving the mower over is, determining if you're going through tall, thick, or wet grass. Based on what the sensor determines, the motor subtly shifts its output, working harder or taking it easy to optimize the cutting process.