How Much Does The Electric Harbor Freight Lawn Mower Cost & What Are Some Of Its Features?

The 21-inch Atlas self-propelled mower utilizes a brushless motor powered by 80V Atlas battery packs. There is room for two packs under the hood, though technically, only one pack is actually drawn from at a time. When the first pack runs dry, the mower automatically switches to the second pack to maintain uptime. With the combined capacities of two 80V battery packs, you can get up to 80 minutes of continuous runtime out of this mower.

The self-propulsion function is controlled via a variable-speed rear-wheel drive, which allows you to tweak the speed at which the mower proceeds. When you have it where you want it, the cruise control switch makes it easier to keep operating at that speed. In addition to its speed, you can also control the height at which the mower cuts — using the height adjustment lever, you can adjust the mower to one of seven pre-set heights to control how tall you want your grass to be.

One of the more distinctive features of this mower is its automatic load-sensing functionality. A built-in sensor automatically detects how thick the surface you're moving the mower over is, determining if you're going through tall, thick, or wet grass. Based on what the sensor determines, the motor subtly shifts its output, working harder or taking it easy to optimize the cutting process.

