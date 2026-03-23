5 Cheap Harbor Freight Alternatives To Expensive Milwaukee Products

If you want professional-grade power tools, you're going to have to pay a premium price. At least, that's how it goes with many of the top power tool brands. And of that bunch, few brands come with higher prices than Milwaukee. The brand certainly has its fans, but there's no way around it: Milwaukee leverages its good reputation to justify charging high-end prices for its power tools. As tool prices climb across the industry, more and more people would probably appreciate a way to get Milwaukee power tool performance without Milwaukee power tool prices.

If that's you, you might want to check out Harbor Freight. In recent years, this hardware store has greatly expanded its lineup of professional-grade equipment through its in-house brands like Hercules. In fact, their Hercules line is meant to compete directly with higher-end tools sold by brands like Milwaukee... all while keeping prices much, much lower than the big-name brands. To show you what we're talking about, we've found five of the best Harbor Freight alternatives to Milwaukee's more expensive versions.