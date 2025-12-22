The Drill That Makes Impossible Home Improvement Tasks Possible
Every DIYer's goal is to do the best job possible on their home improvement project and get it done quickly. But working in a tight space is much harder to do, so it's important to use a tool that can make the work easier. If you're facing a similar problem, you might want to try a right angle drill, as it can fit into spaces that a normal drill can't. The right angle drill's 90-degree compact design allows for this ease of use.
Using one of the 13 best right angle drills means you can tackle tough tasks like installing cabinet hardware in a small kitchen. Or, you can drill pilot holes for shelving, fasten trim and molding, or even attach brackets in tight corners. Plus, whether you're using a corded or cordless model, a right angle drill should have just enough torque to do these tasks precisely, accounting for a small margin of error. You can do even more with attachments, including grinding, polishing, and sanding.
A right angle drill is also easier to use because it's lightweight and made to fit your hand. Even if your project isn't in a smaller space, you'd likely be more fatigued after working with a heavier standard drill than you would a right angle drill. The work can go much faster as well, depending on what you have to do. In the end, you may not be as frustrated, and the results you get could be exactly what you're hoping for.
Challenges and solutions with right angle drills
Right angle drills, like the models made by Ryobi, have some advantages over standard drills. But there are some disadvantages as well. First, the power level may not be what you need for larger jobs. This can lead to inconsistent performance, as the drill could struggle to deliver. Plus, a right angle drill may not be fast enough, so if you're in a hurry, it might actually slow you down. Overall, right angle drills are specialized tools, so when it comes to bigger or more general tasks, a standard drill might be a better choice.
But if you want the flexibility of a right angle drill, you can use a special adapter. A right angle adapter allows for the same level of power and torque you're accustomed to, while also letting you move more easily in tight spaces. Since a right angle attachment can give you the versatility you're looking for, you'll save the money on buying a second drill. Depending on your brand of drill, you can even switch up the style of right angle attachment you use.
For example, the DeWalt Right Angle Flex Shaft is long and flexible, allowing you to work around any obstructions. You still get the torque you would from DeWalt's right angle drill, but in a much closer space than you thought possible. But beware that flexible shafts must be held steady at the point of contact, making them less stable than solid right angle attachments.