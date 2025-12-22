The Drill That Makes Impossible Home Improvement Tasks Possible

Every DIYer's goal is to do the best job possible on their home improvement project and get it done quickly. But working in a tight space is much harder to do, so it's important to use a tool that can make the work easier. If you're facing a similar problem, you might want to try a right angle drill, as it can fit into spaces that a normal drill can't. The right angle drill's 90-degree compact design allows for this ease of use.

Using one of the 13 best right angle drills means you can tackle tough tasks like installing cabinet hardware in a small kitchen. Or, you can drill pilot holes for shelving, fasten trim and molding, or even attach brackets in tight corners. Plus, whether you're using a corded or cordless model, a right angle drill should have just enough torque to do these tasks precisely, accounting for a small margin of error. You can do even more with attachments, including grinding, polishing, and sanding.

A right angle drill is also easier to use because it's lightweight and made to fit your hand. Even if your project isn't in a smaller space, you'd likely be more fatigued after working with a heavier standard drill than you would a right angle drill. The work can go much faster as well, depending on what you have to do. In the end, you may not be as frustrated, and the results you get could be exactly what you're hoping for.