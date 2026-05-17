5 Lexus Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

Lexus has spent more than three decades earning the reliability that most luxury brands would love to borrow. From the original LS 400 that humbled German sedans, to early RX and ES models, the brand has conditioned buyers to trust any Lexus engine almost by default, and most of the time that trust is warranted.

But no automaker bats a thousand. Hidden in Lexus' 35-year engine catalog are a few designs that don't quite live up to the badge. The five engines ahead span nearly every era of the brand and together power hundreds of thousands of vehicles still on the road. These include a twin-turbo V6 that can stall when stray machining debris wipes out its bearings, another V6 that became known for turning its oil into sludge, the hybrid four-cylinder that powered the company's first hybrid car and burned oil faster than fuel, a compact direct injection V6 that misfires when carbon clogs its intake valves, and an otherwise reliable Lexus V8 engine with a fire-risk related recall.

Have all of them been fixed by recalls, updated parts, or warranty programs? In most cases, yes. Does that mean every example you'll find on a used car lot will be bad? Not really. But if you're shopping for a used LX 600, IS 250, ES 300, RX 300, HS 250h, GX 460, or LS 460, the engine under the hood deserves more attention than the badge on the grille.