5 Pickup Trucks From The '60s That Look Even Cooler Today

Studebaker Automobiles isn't the first manufacturer that comes to mind when you think pickup trucks. Founded in 1852, the brand got its start building wagons before entering the automobile space. By 1960, however, the once-proud brand was entering its final decade.

Pickup trucks were undergoing a transformation during the 1960s. Once purely utilitarian, by the late 1950s, manufacturers were turning toward car-like designs, with more comfortable interiors and smoother rides. The Studebaker Champ is one example of this evolutionary stage of pickup design.

The Studebaker Champ pickup truck debuted in 1960, but it wasn't an all-new design. It saved money by using components and sheet metal from the pre-existing Studebaker Lark compact, essentially hitching a pickup bed to the Lark's front end. With a pair of engine options, including 170- and 245-cubic-inch six-cylinders making 90 and 118 horsepower, respectively, the bubble-fendered pickup came in ½- and ¾-ton models.

Not only was the Champ a warmed-over Frankenstein of parts, but its nameplate was reminiscent of the Studebaker Champion sedan produced from 1939 to 1958. Alas, the Champ was not enough to save Studebaker, which went out of business in 1966. But we still have the unique looks and lines of the short-lived but distinctive Champ.