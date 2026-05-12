How To Replace A Light Switch Yourself: A Step-By-Step Guide

Begin removing the old switch by removing the faceplate and unscrewing the switch from the device box. The screws fastening the switch to the device box should be Phillips or slotted #6-32 machine screws, so use the appropriate screwdriver. Once you have the switch removed from the box, gently pull it out towards you (depending on how much wire you have to work with) so you can comfortably work on it. At this point, it may be a good idea to take a picture of the wired switch, in case you need to reference it later.

Next, you'll need to get ready to remove the wires. Depending on the age of your home, the switch you're replacing may be outdated, and you might notice the wires entering the back of the switch (which you'll see in the above image). This is called back wiring — or "backstabbing," as electricians like to call it — and was common throughout the '70s and '80s. While this wiring method is still accepted, it comes with the important caveat that only 14-gauge solid copper wire can be used. For simplicity's sake, we'll focus on side wiring.

If the switch is back wired, you can gently pull the wires while moving the switch back and forth to slowly disconnect them. Alternatively, you can use a pair of diagonal cutters to cut the wires flush with the back of the switch body. For a side wired switch, you simply need to use a screwdriver to loosen the terminals, and then remove the wires and lift them out of the way for now.