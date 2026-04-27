10 Home Depot Tools Under $100 That Can Help Solve Everyday Problems

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Building a good workshop means balancing your needs against your budget. It's easy to think massive, professional tool bundles will solve every household problem in one purchase. However, this quantity over quality approach will leave you with a cluttered garage full of specialized machinery you rarely use, while some of the basic tools you most often need will be missing.

The most efficient way to equip yourself for home maintenance isn't through overwhelming collections, but through a curated selection of high-utility tools that fit a strict budget. By focusing on versatile tools that cost under $100, you can handle common electrical, plumbing, and construction issues without spending too much or wasting storage space on redundant equipment.

Major retailers like Home Depot pack powerful new tech in compact, affordable packages, so you can manage everything from a leaking basin to a masonry installation with a lean kit that fits on a single shelf. This means even new DIYers can find the tools they need to learn the craft.