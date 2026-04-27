10 Home Depot Tools Under $100 That Can Help Solve Everyday Problems
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Building a good workshop means balancing your needs against your budget. It's easy to think massive, professional tool bundles will solve every household problem in one purchase. However, this quantity over quality approach will leave you with a cluttered garage full of specialized machinery you rarely use, while some of the basic tools you most often need will be missing.
The most efficient way to equip yourself for home maintenance isn't through overwhelming collections, but through a curated selection of high-utility tools that fit a strict budget. By focusing on versatile tools that cost under $100, you can handle common electrical, plumbing, and construction issues without spending too much or wasting storage space on redundant equipment.
Major retailers like Home Depot pack powerful new tech in compact, affordable packages, so you can manage everything from a leaking basin to a masonry installation with a lean kit that fits on a single shelf. This means even new DIYers can find the tools they need to learn the craft.
Multimeter, Voltage Tester, and Outlet Tester Premium Electrical Tool Set
When working on electrical projects, safety should be your top priority. That's why the Klein Tools Multimeter, Voltage Tester, and Outlet Tester Premium Electrical Tool Set is a must-have. Priced at $59.97, which is well under our $100 budget, this three-piece kit helps you handle electrical maintenance without the fear of getting shocked. It lets you figure out electrical problems safely, like finding out why an outlet doesn't work or checking if a wire is live before you replace a light fixture.
The bundle comes with the Manual-Ranging Digital Multimeter, a device that measures up to 600V AC/DC voltage, 10A DC, and 2 MOhms resistance. Other than measuring standard voltage and current, this handheld multimeter can test batteries, diodes, and continuity. It's also from Klein Tools, one of the most popular multimeter brands.
The Dual Range Non-Contact Voltage Tester is also included in the bundle. This tool can detect anywhere from 12 to 1000 VAC or 70 to 1000 VAC. Finally, in the kit you'll find the GFCI Receptacle Tester. This device is for use on 3-wire, North American 120V electrical outlets and has a large, backlit LCD screen. It tells you about the various wiring conditions, including open neutral and open ground wiring faults.
Quick-Release Telescoping Basin Wrench
It's hard to deal with a plumbing issue that requires you to reach dark, cramped spaces underneath your cabinetry. This is when the Husky 1-1/2 in. Quick-Release Telescoping Basin Wrench becomes a lifesaver. For $8.70, it reaches into tight spaces under your sink so you can tighten or remove faucet nuts. It is good for fixing a leaky bathroom or kitchen faucet without having to hire a professional plumber.
It comes with a multi-position telescoping shaft that extends the handle's range from 12-1/2 inches to 19 inches, giving you the reach necessary to access valve nuts behind the basin. At the end of the wrench, you will find an extra-large, spring-loaded jaw that has a clamping capacity ranging from 3/8 of an inch to 1-1/2 inches. It's backed by a Husky lifetime warranty, so you don't have to worry if the product breaks during normal use.
18V Cordless 1/2 in. Hammer Drill Kit
When handling DIY home improvement projects that involve penetrating tough materials, an electric screwdriver won't cut it. If you want an affordable device that can drill through brick, concrete, or masonry to hang heavy shelves or mount a TV, the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Hammer Drill Kit is an affordable solution, for $89. This is one of the cheapest Ryobi drills you can buy today, so meter your expectations, but it's a good choice for beginner DIYers. This kit comes with the drill a 1.5 Ah battery, and a charger.
The motor produces up to 515 in-lb of torque and can deliver up to 28,000 blows per minute. This power is what lets a user blast through brick and concrete block walls when securing anchors for large flat-screen television or shelving units.
This hammer drill has a two-speed gearbox operating at zero to 450 and zero to 1,750 revolutions per minute, alongside an adjustable 24-position clutch with Hammer Mode that lets you dial in the torque output. Doing so allows you to deal with delicate projects and brittle materials without fear of destroying them.
Two-Amp Variable Speed Cordless Rotary Tool Kit
Having versatile, high-quality equipment is important, but good tools are often expensive. The Dremel Cordless Rotary Tool Kit is an exception, coming in at just $99.97. This device is good for sanding corners, cutting small metal pipes, or carving wood. It's like a cordless mini-workshop in your hands, ideal for delicate repairs and small craft projects but with lots of other use cases, giving DIYers the freedom to tackle a range of home improvement tasks without the limitation of a power cord.
The Dremel 8240 powered by a 12-volt, 2 Ah lithium-ion battery. You will never have to guess how much juice is in your battery, thanks to the built-in LED battery life indicator. This rotary tool has a variable speed ranging from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM.
The unit has ventilation openings meant to ensure smooth and cool operation. The complete kit comes with the rotary tool, a battery, a battery charger, five bits and blades, and a tool bag to keep your mini-workshop organized.
18V Cordless Compact Workshop Blower (Tool Only)
The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Workshop Blower is a handy and budget-friendly device that costs $64.97. Despite being small, this blower generates a maximum air speed of 150 mph and an air volume of 100 cfm It has a variable speed trigger with three speed settings, which gives all the control you need to deal with any small workshop task.
To keep your workspace or projects from being scratched or damaged during use, the blower has an integrated rubber nozzle. While it's great for cleaning up your workshop, it can also be used around the house. It easily clears sawdust, dirt, or debris from your garage floor and handles light leaf piles.
Keep in mind that this specific product is sold as a tool only, which means the battery and charger are sold separately, but being part of the Ryobi 18V ONE+ System, it works with any Ryobi ONE+ 18V battery. It's a good pick if you already own other tools that use Ryobi 18V battery.
Lithium-Ion Cordless 1000 Lumens Rover Compact Folding Flood Light
The Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1000 Lumens Rover is a versatile and portable light priced at $99. This is good for working under the hood of a car to diagnose an engine issue or trying to walk around a dark lit basement safely during a power outage. This tool runs on a battery, specifically a Milwaukee M18. Since $99 only buys you the tool, you'll need a Milwaukee 18V battery.
The convenience of this cordless setup means you'll have a dependable light source ready to go exactly where you need it. The tool has a foldable design, and the light head that has a mobility of 300 degrees horizontally and 180 degrees vertically. This lets you fold it up when not in use or angle the beam to flood awkward spaces with up to 1,000 lumens of Trueview High Definition Out Milwaukee M18. This is a tool-only model, so you'll need to have the battery already or buy one.
It has four output modes, with the high setting putting out 1,000 lumens for up to 12 hours. Medium has 500 lumens for 22 hours, Low gives 250 lumens for 42 hours, and the Ultra-Low setting can keep 85 lumens for 110 hours when using an M18 XC5.0 battery pack.
18V Cordless Circular Saw
The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Circular Saw a great addition for your tool collection that only costs $89.00. It is a good price for a saw, even if it didn't rank highly among other brands. This saw makes straight cuts through wood, which is useful for projects like building a raised garden bed or cutting plywood to size. Since it is cordless, you can cut boards anywhere in your yard without tripping over extension cords.
This lightweight sidewinder saw has a brushed motor that delivers 4,700 RPM, so you get fast, clean cuts every time you pull the trigger. It comes equipped with an 18-tooth carbide-tipped blade and has a spindle lock along with on-board wrench storage, to make blade changes fast and safe.
If your project needs angled cuts, this saw has a bevel capacity ranging from 0 to 50 degrees, allowing a 1-3/16 inch cutting depth at a 45-degree angle. It is also backed by a 3-year manufacturer's warranty.
18V Compressions Drive Cordless Crown Stapler
The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Compression Drive Cordless 3/8 in. Crown Stapler is great for tackling tedious home improvement and repair projects, and costs $99. This electric stapler drives heavy-duty staples into wood without the hand fatigue you get from a manual squeeze stapler.
This tool is good for upholstery repairs, attaching chicken wire, or hanging insulation, without the strain of squeezing a manual handle hundreds of times. The stapler can drive a range of crown staples, from 1/4 inch up to 9/16 inch in length. It has an adjustable knob that lets you control your depth of drive, so you have accuracy across various soft and hard materials without accidentally sinking the staple too deep and causing damage.
The tool has a specialized wire attachment, which guides your staples so you can secure materials like chicken wire without penetrating, snapping, or damaging the material. It also has a belt clip that can be mounted on your hip when you need your hands free, to adjust your insulation or upholstery fabric.
18V Cordless Drill/Driver Kit with Battery and Charger
The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit has a great price, at $89.00. This power tool is good for driving screws and drilling holes into wood or drywall, assembling furniture, and hanging picture frames. Ryobi is also one of the top drill makers when ranked next to other brands.
Its brushed motor has up to 515 inch-pounds of torque. This power is managed by a two-speed gearbox that delivers speeds ranging from zero to 450 rpm on the low setting, and up to 1,750 rpm on the high setting. Also, the drill has an adjustable 24-position clutch that lets you adjust the torque output, so you can control the depth of your screws and fasteners without accidentally stripping them or damaging your projects.
Working in dark areas like inside a cabinet or in a poorly lit basement is no longer a struggle, because the drill has an integrated on-board LED worklight. The kit comes with a 1/2-inch drill/driver, an 18V/1.5 Ah battery, and a charger.
Heavy Duty Cast Iron Pipe Wrench with 1 in. Jaw Capacity
When you have unexpected plumbing leaks, having the right tool can mean the difference between a quick fix and a costly disaster. The Heavy Duty Cast Iron Pipe Wrench by Husky, priced at $18.97, is a must-have for your plumbing toolbox.
The wrench has a cast-iron body paired with an I-beam handle. At the working end, you will find hot-forged steel jaws that adjust to clamp onto pipes up to 1 inch in diameter, giving you a reliable grip. The maximum pipe size capacity is up to 1.5 inches, making it great for the metal pipe sizes you might come across under your kitchen sink.
Using this tool in cramped under-sink cabinets or utility closets is easy because it has a trapezoid grip made for tight spaces. This Husky pipe wrench also comes with a lifetime warranty.
Methodology
The tools in this list are available at Home Depot and have track records with everyday buyers. So every recommendation is backed by real-world testing from customers. Each item selected had a minimum of 100 customer reviews coupled with an average rating of four stars or better. This filters out flashy but unproven gadgets, leaving only dependable hardware.
I also factored in my own time and hands-on experience working in the field as a professional landscaper. My time maintaining large yards, managing irrigation systems, and handling landscaping projects has taught me what separates a flimsy novelty item from an indispensable piece of equipment. When you spend your days repairing broken sprinkler pipes, clearing debris, or constructing outdoor structures, you learn which tools can survive a drop on concrete or continuous operation in harsh weather.
So, whether you are dealing with a sudden indoor plumbing leak, replacing a light fixture, or clearing out your garage, you can rest assured that these picks are practical gear that will hold up to tough jobs around the house, proving that you don't need to spend over $100 to own professional-quality equipment.