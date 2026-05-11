8 CaseStack Products From Lowe's To Organize Your Tool Setup

Modular storage systems have become increasingly popular in recent years, with product lines like Milwaukee's Packout and DeWalt's ToughSystem letting users combine storage products and accessories to suit their needs. Customizable tool storage has become so popular that even retailers are getting in on the action, with chains like Walmart selling their own modular tool storage options. Lowe's has its own system, too, with its house brand Kobalt offering a range of CaseStack products.

Lowe's first introduced its CaseStack system in 2022, although a seeming shift in priorities led several products in the line to go out of stock or be discontinued as of mid-2026. However, the second generation of CaseStack products, announced in early 2026, is set to revive the system with several new cases and accessories. So it's as good a time as any to start building out a CaseStack setup.

CaseStack 2.0 is backward-compatible with the older gear, so you don't have to worry about any new products rendering old ones obsolete. Spanning both generations, here are eight CaseStack products from Lowe's to organize your tool setup. More information on how we selected these products is available at the end of this list.