8 New Lowe's Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools

2026 is looking up for Lowe's — literally — because one of its latest offerings is the Little Giant Leveler Ladder. Little Giant isn't a private-label brand of Lowe's, but its Leveler Ladder is exclusive to the retailer. What makes Little Giant's ladder stand out is its adaptability; it's built so that it can be used for a wide range of applications using several different configurations.

The Little Giant Leveler Ladder serves as an A-frame step ladder that can be adjusted between four different sizes up to eight feet, with each side rated up to 300 pounds. It can also be folded into a 15-foot straight ladder. Each side of the ladder can be adjusted to different heights, allowing one side to be taller than the other. Additionally, you can deploy extra length in the legs on one side or the other. This can compensate for ground that isn't level and allows the ladder to more safely be used on stairs — hence the name "leveler".

Plus, the angle of the A-frame can also be altered, allowing users, for example, to line one side flat up against the wall for more stability and enhanced accessibility. These changes can be quickly made with your foot, and the legs are spring loaded. That means you can also retract the legs with your foot or one-handed.

The ladder comes with built-in tool decks that can hang hammers, include compartments for small accessories, larger spaces for a power tool, and a magnetic container for nuts and screws, as well as hold different sizes of paint cans and tools with belt clips. The ladder is also wheeled for easy transport and maneuverability and has two-flat folding to protect your fingers as you break it down.