8 New Lowe's Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools
2026 has already seen the release of several exciting new Lowe's finds that are available in stores. The year is only a quarter of the way through, so there is also plenty more new stuff on the way, as well. Some of these new products were showcased at Lowe's Creator Summit, which was recently held in Las Vegas.
Many attendees, including YouTubers and other influencers, were invited to take a sneak peek at new and upcoming tools, accessories, and other products that are exclusive to Lowe's. These include new power tools, of course, given that Lowe's is one of the biggest hardware sellers around. But there are also major upgrades to existing gear that aren't tools, as well as new aesthetic options for others. There are also totally new items you'll be able to purchase. Here are some of the new products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools.
Little Giant Leveler Ladder
2026 is looking up for Lowe's — literally — because one of its latest offerings is the Little Giant Leveler Ladder. Little Giant isn't a private-label brand of Lowe's, but its Leveler Ladder is exclusive to the retailer. What makes Little Giant's ladder stand out is its adaptability; it's built so that it can be used for a wide range of applications using several different configurations.
The Little Giant Leveler Ladder serves as an A-frame step ladder that can be adjusted between four different sizes up to eight feet, with each side rated up to 300 pounds. It can also be folded into a 15-foot straight ladder. Each side of the ladder can be adjusted to different heights, allowing one side to be taller than the other. Additionally, you can deploy extra length in the legs on one side or the other. This can compensate for ground that isn't level and allows the ladder to more safely be used on stairs — hence the name "leveler".
Plus, the angle of the A-frame can also be altered, allowing users, for example, to line one side flat up against the wall for more stability and enhanced accessibility. These changes can be quickly made with your foot, and the legs are spring loaded. That means you can also retract the legs with your foot or one-handed.
The ladder comes with built-in tool decks that can hang hammers, include compartments for small accessories, larger spaces for a power tool, and a magnetic container for nuts and screws, as well as hold different sizes of paint cans and tools with belt clips. The ladder is also wheeled for easy transport and maneuverability and has two-flat folding to protect your fingers as you break it down.
Kobalt USB-C batteries and chargers
This year, Lowe's is introducing a new way to power its line of Kobalt 24V cordless tools that is designed to make them more accessible and easier to use, as well as take up less space — which is ideal for those with smaller homes and garages. Rather than using expensive dedicated chargers, Kobalt's newest 24V batteries can be charged directly with a USB-C cable, just like most modern smartphones and power banks. Plus, the batteries' USB ports are bidirectional, which means they can also charge your phone, tablet or other devices. Plus, on batteries that are 4 Ah and greater, the USB-C port output is rated 100W, which is even powerful enough to recharge your laptop.
The new Kobalt 3 Ah USB-C battery replaces Kobalt's 2 Ah battery as the line's entry-level power source. It will be able to power not just the new Kobalt 24V power tools coming out this year but also previously released ones, as the new battery is backwards compatible. Kobalt users can even use a new USB-C Battery Adapter that Lowe's is selling (model KCA1024-06) that can clip onto older batteries and allow them to be charged with that cable.
Kobalt will include 4 Ah batteries and tab-less 5 Ah batteries with extended runtime, as well as larger 6 Ah and 8 Ah batteries. In addition to the new battery type and adapter, Lowe's is also selling new chargers for these 24V batteries in various configurations, including one with three USB-C ports and a USB-A port. Smaller, cheaper chargers with fewer ports are also available.
Origin 21 Sound-Absorbing Wall Panels
Kobalt is well known as one of the tool brands owned by Lowe's, but the retailer has private labels for other types of products, as well. Origin 21, for example, is the Lowe's house brand for functional home decor products, such as patio furniture, faucets, and mirrors. One of its newest products is a set of wall panels that serve dual functions — they look nice and they also help absorb sound. This can be very useful if you're sprucing up your workshop or garage and also want to keep the noise from bothering anyone outside. Or it could be used to line your rec room or a teenager's bedroom to help keep loud music and TV contained.
The decorative panels are cladding that's applied directly onto an existing wall. Installation is simple enough to do on your own with either adhesive or screws. In addition to dampening sound, the panels can also protect the wall beneath from scratches and other damage, which is particularly useful if you're renting and have a security deposit on the line.
Origin 21 Sound-Absorbing Wall Panels will come in a variety of different sizes and styles, including veneer and laminate options in walnut, oak, black, vintage white, and other tones. Some are already available. One of the most interesting features is that you can also choose to have a custom image digitally printed onto the panels. This will allow you to not only reduce the sound in your rec room but also personalize it with fun imagery or put your business logo on the panels of your workshop. The possibilities for this feature are literally endless.
New storage options from Kobalt and Project Source
Lowe's already has many different tool storage options from its Kobalt and Project Source brands, but will be expanding its product lines in 2026 with new colors and styles. Just in time for America's 250th anniversary, Project Source will be offering its mini totes in red, white, and blue options, as well as fun styles that mix the three. If you want to lean into your patriotic side and build a wall of red, white, and blue totes, you can. Of course, you can just stick with a single color and build a more straightforward aesthetic.
The mini totes are a good size for holding screws and other small accessories, but they can also be useful for barbecues and holiday picnics this summer. Another new style for Project Source totes will be a greenish-gray camouflage look, which would fit well in a hunting cabin, for example.
Lowe's has already had success with its pink Kobalt toolbox options, so it makes sense that the retailer will also be offering new colors for its mini tool box this year. There will also be an NFL line of mini toolbox patterns, allowing football fans to buy mini toolboxes emblazoned with their favorite team's colors and logo. (These could also make great gifts.)
Along with aesthetic additions, Lowe's will also be expanding its modular Casestack tool storage system in 2026 with new compatible accessories. These include cup holders, cord wraps, and bins and tool trays that can be added to the side of Casestack storage bins. These new attachments are backwards compatible with older Casestack toolboxes, so you won't need to buy new ones to take advantage of these add-ons.
New Halloween Animatronics and Holiday Decor
Thanks to Home Depot and its 12-foot skeleton ornament, hardware stores are now a prime source for next-level outdoor Halloween decorations. It's never too early to start planning and acquiring gear for next Halloween, especially before prices go up and stock runs low. Lowe's already offers many different holiday-related products built for front yards and designed to withstand the elements. Instead of a giant skeleton, Lowe's offers inflatable dinosaurs and 9-foot aliens, for example. The retailer also has more functional equipment for sale, such as fog machines and Flame-Simulating LED Flickering Light Bulbs.
Even more options will be available in 2026 as the spooky season draws closer. What exactly those options will be is currently a secret — Lowe's is keeping its product line close to the vest as major retailers are now apparently vying for dominance in the Halloween market. However, the company did allow some reviewers and influencers to get a sneak peek at this year's Lowe's Creator Summit, including the host of YouTube channel Anika's DIY Life. According to Anika, who isn't allowed to spill specific details, Lowe's has given "a major upgrade" to its animatronics and lights. Halloween isn't the only holiday you can shop for at Lowe's, either, as Anika goes on to mention that the retailer will also be offering new "really cute Christmas trees" among other products later this year.