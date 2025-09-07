Every Pink Kobalt Tool Box And Chest You Can Get At Lowe's
If you're shopping for affordable power tools, hand tools, and other outdoor power equipment at Lowe's, one of the most recommended brands you'll see is Kobalt. That's because Kobalt is one of Lowe's in-house brands (that's why you won't find Kobalt tools in stock at Home Depot), so it's more affordable than other top brands by default. It might not be a premium brand, but Kobalt offers decently durable and reliable tools, many of which come with a hassle-free lifetime guarantee, at a much more affordable price.
In addition to hand tools and power tools, Kobalt also offers a selection of tool boxes and chests to keep your equipment organized. Most Kobalt tool boxes are available in multiple colors, including the subject of our conversation: pink. It's not just one shade of pink, either: Kobalt toolboxes come in light pink, hot pink, and camo pink, and they all look fantastic.
Kobalt's pink tool boxes and chests may be marketed to women, but everyone is free to add a pop of color in their gray and black garage. With that said, let's jump into every pink Kobalt tool box and chest you can find right now at Lowe's.
Portable Mini 3-Drawer Base Toolbox
This easily portable, Three-Drawer Mini Base Toolbox by Kobalt costs just $27.78 and can fit quite a bit inside while not taking up much space itself. The box has exterior dimensions of 6.1x7.4x11.1 inches, and an internal capacity of 248 cubic inches, when summing up all three drawers.
Plus, each layer can hold up to five pounds of tools, so you don't have to worry much about only storing lightweight tools inside. The bottom drawer is slightly taller than the top two drawers, allowing you to store larger tools along with screwdrivers, nails, rulers, and other thin tools.
The box is constructed primarily with powder-coated steel, with the exception of aluminum trim for the drawers and friction slides. This toolbox can be found in three colors: light pink, hot pink, and camo pink. Each drawer features a magnetic drawer-shutting mechanism that makes it easier to move the tool box around without fearing a drawer accidentally opening.
Rolling Wood Work Bench
Lowe's rolled out a pink variant of the popular Kobalt Rolling Wood Work Bench in June 2025, and it quickly became a hit. Since launching, it's been sold out both in store and online multiple times. If it's out of stock when you look, you can add your email address to be notified when it becomes available again. The light pink Kobalt Rolling Wood Work Bench is a bit pricey, at $498, but it's constructed well and delivers quite a bit of surface area to work on and organization space to store all your essential Kobalt tools. The bulk of the work bench is made with high-grade, all-welded steel and a rust-resistant powder coat finish, while the work surface is a solid wood piece with a protective coating that measures 46x18 inches.
Each drawer features ball-bearing slides capable of supporting up to 100 pounds, and the whole unit has a max weight capacity of 1,200 pounds. Luckily, moving it around is easy, no matter how many power tools you pack inside, thanks to four heavy-duty caster wheels, two of which can swivel for seamless maneuvering.
In addition to storing all your power tools, you can even charge them with this bench's integrated power strip. The strip features four outlets and two USB ports, so you can charge your power tools and your smartphone or earbuds while you're working, as long as you're near an outlet or extension cord.
158-piece Tool Set with Folding Case
Whether you rent or own your home, building out a good household tool kit is essential. Many highly-rated tool kits are only available in basic, boring black or gray shades, and color schemes in pink or other fun colors are often indicative of poor quality. That's why it's awesome that a reputable tool brand like Kobalt is slowly releasing differently colored variants of its already-established tool kits, like this Pink Household Tool Kit for $59.
For an affordable price, this kit offers quite a bit. There are 158 pieces in total, including a fiberglass hammer, long nose pliers, an adjustable wrench, and metric and SAE hex key sets. Of course, the kit doesn't include 158 tools, since the number includes things like driver bits and screws, but the price includes a foldable box for efficient storage as well as all the essential hand tools you might need.
The case measures 16.1x12.2x3.5 inches, and each piece of the tool kit has its own place to call home in the case. The bottom of the case is black, but the top lid is a light pink shade. The tools inside are a mixture of Chrome Vanadium steel, ergonomic rubber grips in light pink, and black plastic pieces. If you want to tackle car maintenance in addition to home DIY projects and furniture assembly, Kobalt makes some great mechanics tool kits as well, but not in pink — at least, not yet.
Portable Mini Two-Drawer Toolbox
If you only have a few thin tools to keep track of, Kobalt's Mini Two-Drawer Toolbox is an excellent option. With dimensions of just 10.8x5.9x5.9 inches, it won't take up much space at all on a counter or in a closet or cabinet, and it's super portable, even if it's filled to the brim with hand tools.
This $21.98 tool box is made of steel, has two drawers with aluminum trim and friction slides, and features a good-looking powder coat finish in a hot pink shade, a more subtle light pink color, or a fun pink camo pattern that retails for a little more, at $27.98.
Despite its small size, this Kobalt tool box can keep your workspace organized, whether you're looking to store a few screwdrivers and driver bits, pens or pencils, pliers, or any other small tools. It even has a weight capacity of 15 pounds, which should be more than enough for its small size.
20-piece Tool Set for Drawer
This 20-piece pink tool set from Kobalt is designed to fit nicely in most kitchen drawers, with dimensions of 19.3x9.8x2 inches. More specifically, those dimensions are for the hard plastic storage case, and then all the tools nestle into their own carved out spots within the case. You can slip the case out and move it to where you're working, or only remove tools you need for the project at hand.
The tools inside are made with Chrome Vanadium steel, with pink and black decorative elements mixed in, typically at the tool's handle. The set contains most tools you'd need for furniture assembly, home projects, and simple repairs, including a fiberglass hammer, a pair of mini diagonal pliers, a 6-inch adjustable wrench, and even a bottle opener. Unlike other tool sets like it, "20 pieces" is not an inflated number. With a cost of $39.98, that works out to just under $2 per tool.