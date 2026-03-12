5 Exciting Lowe's Finds Available In March 2026
With spring on the horizon and the weather growing milder, you might be starting to take a look at that ever-growing list of home improvement tasks you've been meaning to take on. But before you can get started, you're probably going to need some supplies. Lowe's is a great all-in-one home improvement store that stocks everything from the latest and greatest power tools from the best major brands, to the materials you need to use them on, such as lumber, drywall, and concrete. Lowe's even has 4 store-owned tool brands that you can't get anywhere else: Kobalt, Lowe's Essentials, Project Source, and Blue Hawk.
Lowe's is one of the biggest home improvement retailers in America. It has over 1,700 physical locations across the U.S., with each one stocking approximately 40,000 items, and a robust digital storefront that has even more options available. This massive selection of goods is a major part of the way the company has been able to trade blows with more international corporations, like Home Depot. By keeping everything you need for a project under one roof, these stores allow customers to spend less time shopping and more time building. Additionally, by constantly adding new products, the company is able to keep its selection fresh and entice shoppers. Right now, there are several exciting items lining the store's shelves that everyone from seasoned pros to casual DIYers might enjoy.
Ego Power+ Multi-Head Power System
With spring comes grass, weeds, unwieldy hedges, and a whole host of other vegetation that you need to contend with. Having the right landscaping tools in your garage can make these tasks a lot easier, but they can be pricey to purchase separately. One option is to invest in something like the Ego Power+ Multi-Head Power System, which is currently available at Lowe's.
If you haven't seen one of these before, a power head is essentially a motor that you can use with separate pole-based attachments. Ego currently has several extensions in this line, including a string trimmer, edger, pole saw, hedge trimmer, cultivator, dethatcher, rotocut reciprocator, brush cutter, snow shovel, power bristle brush, and power rubber broom. Once you have the $149.00 power head, you can couple it with any of these, which is significantly more affordable than opting to buy each individual tool with its own affixed motor. There are also a handful of kits for sale that generally include the power head, the requisite 56V battery, a charger, and one of the attachments.
The power head on its own has a 4.6 out of 5 on the Lowe's website, with over 1,400 reviews and 94% of buyers claiming that they would recommend the tools to others. The majority of reviews are positive, citing its power, performance, and versatility–particularly in regard to the sheer number of different attachments that Ego has released. "I use it with the edger attachment so far, and it works great!" said one. "I anticipate several more attachments in my future!" There are a handful of complaints that the tool is too heavy when used with a high-capacity battery and a few customers who reported durability issues, but these appear to be from a relative minority.
Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor
Leaky plumbing is annoying at the best of times, but it can be devastating if left unchecked. Water damage can lead to rot, mold, and can even compromise the structural integrity of your home if its left alone long enough. That said, leaks are exponentially easier to handle if you catch them early.
One solution that you can find at Lowe's is the Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor which goes for $599.99. This device is designed to be installed on your main water line. It acts as a sort of brain for your water supply, monitoring and controlling it at all times. It can detect leaks as mild as one drop per minute, and in the event that it detects a major leak, such as a burst pipe, the device will automatically shut off the water, preventing any further damage from occurring. It can also shut off the water if it detects frozen water in the pipes or abnormally high pressure. All of this can be monitored via the Moen app, where you can see live water usage, flow rates, pressure, and temperature. The device will send notifications through the app if it detects any of these types of abnormal water conditions, helping to keep you informed in the event that you need to start repairs or call a plumber.
This device currently has a 4.7 out of 5 with an 89% recommendation rate out of over 1,300 reviews. The comments are full of testimonials from people who claim that it's helped them catch leaks. "I installed this unit several months ago, and it has probably already saved me the purchase price by alerting me to dripping faucets, toilets, valves not closing, etc.," said one reviewer. "Every home should have one."
Gotrax 4-Seat Lithium Ion Golf Cart
Sometimes it's nice to take a look at the fun stuff too. One of the newer additions to the company's inventory is the Gotrax 4-Seat Lithium-ion Golf Cart. This is easily the most expensive thing on this list, retailing at $9,999.00, but it's probably one of the coolest things you'll find parked in front of the store.
Battery-powered golf carts have a bad reputation for being underpowered, but they've come a long way in recent years. This particular model is able to seat four, with two forward-facing seats and two rear-facing ones. Gotrax also claims that it's able to reach a top speed of up to 20 MPH. The cart is powered by a 5,000W motor attached to a 150Ah lithium-ion battery, which is a fair amount of juice. This gives it a potential range of up to 30 miles on a single charge. Of course, loading the cart up with four adults and driving it over the uneven terrain you're likely to find on the course is likely to yield less impressive metrics, especially when you consider that a 36v golf cart can go about 15 to 25 miles and a 48v golf cart goes about 25 to 40 miles, and the Gotrax is a 51.2V. Additionally, the cart has a 10-inch touchscreen that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a built-in sound system, and a rear backup camera.
The cart is fairly new to Lowe's lineup and has only received a single review thus far, so it's current listing of 5-stars isn't exactly reliable. We may need to wait until they've been on the market a bit longer before we can see how they perform in real-world testing.
Rust-Oleum Low-Odor Spray Paint
Spray paint can help you get a nice, smooth, streakless surface with minimal effort, but there's always been one major drawback to using spray cans in the house: the fumes. One of the biggest potential health risks associated with spray paint is that breathing the fumes can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, and even allergic reactions. This is why you should always use a mask or make sure that you're in a well-ventilated area whenever you use it. But aside from the health issues, it also just stinks.
Rust-Oleum has recently released a line of low-odor spray paints that are currently being sold at Lowe's. This line promises to produce a full 40% less odor than standard spray paint due to its "revolutionary water-based technology", making the paints much more tolerable for use indoors. Rust-Oleum also claims that these paints don't require you to wait between coats, that they will be dry to the touch within and hour, and that they're good for indoor and outdoor use. The paint adheres to wood, metal, glass, and ceramic, like regular spray paint, and it comes with a fan-shaped tip. It's currently available in 18 different colors, each of which come in matte or gloss sheens.
These paints have a 4.5 out of 5 with a 72% recommendation rate on the Lowe's website based on 143 reviews. "Loved it!" said one. "Easy to use, great finish and very low odor." The majority of the complaints don't have to do with the low-odor promise, but rather were regarding the nozzle, which many found clogged easily.
GE Profile Indoor Smart Electric Smoker
Speaking of things you might not normally be able to do indoors, those who've been thinking about getting a smoker but don't have the yard space will be excited to learn that Lowe's is currently carrying an indoor smoker. The GE Profile Indoor Smart Electric Smoker will run you about $699.00, but that price gets a 2.1 cubic foot smoker that is completely sealed and safe for use in the home.
This device has an active smoke filtration system that turns real wood smoke into warm air that can cook and flavor your food while eliminating 90% of the actual smoke and dangerous gasses that you don't want floating around in your home, such as carbon monoxide as well as an extinguishing system that collects used pellets in a water tank for disposal. It has two independent heat sources: one for burning pellets and one for cooking. It has five adjustable smoke settings, six preset food settings, a built-in temperature probe, and app functionality that allow you to set and monitor the smoker remotely. Best of all, while this indoor smoker costs more than most outdoor models up front, it might actually end up saving you money in the long run because it uses significantly less wood pellets.
With over 400 reviews on the Lowe's website, the GE Profile Indoor Smart Electric Smoker is sitting on a 4.7 out of 5 rating and a 95% recommendation rate. "If you don't have outdoor space this is the next best thing to an outdoor smoker," one reviewer claimed. "The features are great and the integrated temperature probe and ability to cook until temp and then hold the meat warm is great for overnight or cooks that run long."