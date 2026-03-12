5 Exciting Lowe's Finds Available In March 2026

With spring comes grass, weeds, unwieldy hedges, and a whole host of other vegetation that you need to contend with. Having the right landscaping tools in your garage can make these tasks a lot easier, but they can be pricey to purchase separately. One option is to invest in something like the Ego Power+ Multi-Head Power System, which is currently available at Lowe's.

If you haven't seen one of these before, a power head is essentially a motor that you can use with separate pole-based attachments. Ego currently has several extensions in this line, including a string trimmer, edger, pole saw, hedge trimmer, cultivator, dethatcher, rotocut reciprocator, brush cutter, snow shovel, power bristle brush, and power rubber broom. Once you have the $149.00 power head, you can couple it with any of these, which is significantly more affordable than opting to buy each individual tool with its own affixed motor. There are also a handful of kits for sale that generally include the power head, the requisite 56V battery, a charger, and one of the attachments.

The power head on its own has a 4.6 out of 5 on the Lowe's website, with over 1,400 reviews and 94% of buyers claiming that they would recommend the tools to others. The majority of reviews are positive, citing its power, performance, and versatility–particularly in regard to the sheer number of different attachments that Ego has released. "I use it with the edger attachment so far, and it works great!" said one. "I anticipate several more attachments in my future!" There are a handful of complaints that the tool is too heavy when used with a high-capacity battery and a few customers who reported durability issues, but these appear to be from a relative minority.